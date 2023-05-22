The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Haredi MK makes jab at Israeli Eurovision rep Noa Kirel's clothes

MK Moshe Gagni said that he would donate clothes to Noa Kirel, insinuating that her clothes are not sufficient in his opinion.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 22, 2023 10:20

Updated: MAY 22, 2023 10:27
WISHING NOA KIREL a lot of luck at this year’s contest in Liverpool in May! (photo credit: FLASH90)
(photo credit: FLASH90)

UTJ Chairman MK Moshe Gafni insinuated that he thinks Israeli pop star Noa Kirel doesn't cover herself enough in a rant in the Knesset plenum on Monday morning.

In his speech, Gafni said that Haredi school students don't deserve to be given a smaller budget for school than the rest of Israel's students.

After telling the plenum that his daughter had learned in a haredi high school and then gone in to work in high tech, Gafni underlined that her school experience was different from other schools in Israel.

"My daughter who I just spoke of didn't learn about Noa Kirel," he said. "So what? Because of that, she doesn't deserve a budget?"

After a pause, he then added that he would donate some clothes to Kirel, insinuating that he doesn't think her clothes are good enough.

Knesset Finance Committee chairman MK Moshe Gafni attends a Finance committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on May 16, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Knesset Finance Committee chairman MK Moshe Gafni attends a Finance committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on May 16, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The comment was met with protests from other MKs

"With the NIS seven billion that Gafni and his friends are taking from us for the destruction of the future of the State of Israel and national education, he can indeed donate some clothes," wrote MK Vladimir Beliak on Twitter in response. 

"Noa Kirel presents Israel's good face to the world, MK Gafni makes sure to remind the world about the darkness we will not allow here," said Naamat Chairman Hagit Pe'er. "Noa, you are wonderful, strong and empowering. You'll probably be fine also without Gafni."

MK Merav Ben Ari called it a "repulsive comment."

"Why is he interfering in what Noa wears," she wrote. "Noa Kirel built herself up in a difficult career from a young age. In all that, she enlisted in the army and did a full army service. She was also an outstanding soldiers, and in the end, she represented Israel wonderfully and in an inspiring way. All these things, Gafni didn't do and knows nothing about."



Tags Budget Knesset moshe gafni sexism Noa Kirel
