High Court allows psych evaluation for Shira Isakov's ex-husband

A psychological evaluation on Aviad Moshe, the attempted murderer of his ex-wife Shira Isakov, will be submitted to the High Court of Justice as part of a sentencing appeal.

The court decided on Monday to hear Moshe’s appeal against the severity of his punishment of 23 years in prison on its merits.

“The opinion that is the subject of the request will be submitted to us for review and the decision on the request to accept new evidence will be given in a judgment,” wrote the court.

The request by Moshe to submit the “new evidence” of a psychological assessment follows his complaints that his mental state wasn’t checked during the legal proceedings against him.

Why did Aviad Moshe try to kill Shira Isakov?

Moshe claimed that he didn’t know what came over him, and that he “lost it” when he stabbed his then-wife Isakov twenty times with a kitchen knife and beat her with a rolling pin at their Mitzpe Ramon home. Moshe also abused the couple’s son, who was by Isakov’s side when the attack occurred.

SHIRA ISAKOV (right) arrives earlier this week for a Beersheba court hearing of Aviad Moshe, who tried to murder her in Mitzpe Ramon a few months ago. (credit: FLASH90)

The attempted murderer claimed that he was put into a mental state by Isakov’s teasing and “verbal violence.”

Isakov testified against Moshe on Monday, relating that she had her son still suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder from the ordeal.

Moshe was convicted in 2021 for attempted murder and child abuse. In 2022 the Beersheba District Court sentenced Moshe to 23 years in prison, shy of the 24-27 years requested by the prosecution to set a new precedent for domestic abuse cases. The attempted murderer was also ordered to pay Isakov NIS 258,000 in compensation.

The Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.