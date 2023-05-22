The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

High Court allows psych evaluation for Shira Isakov's ex-husband

The court decided to hear Aviad Moshe’s appeal against the severity of his punishment of 23 years in prison on its merits.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 22, 2023 20:26
A picture of Aviad Moshe, who allegedly tried to murder his wife Shira in Mitzpe Ramon earlier this month, appears on a billboard on Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, September 30, 2020. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
A picture of Aviad Moshe, who allegedly tried to murder his wife Shira in Mitzpe Ramon earlier this month, appears on a billboard on Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, September 30, 2020.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

A psychological evaluation on Aviad Moshe, the attempted murderer of his ex-wife Shira Isakov, will be submitted to the High Court of Justice as part of a sentencing appeal.

The court decided on Monday to hear Moshe’s appeal against the severity of his punishment of 23 years in prison on its merits.

“The opinion that is the subject of the request will be submitted to us for review and the decision on the request to accept new evidence will be given in a judgment,” wrote the court.

“The opinion that is the subject of the request will be submitted to us for review and the decision on the request to accept new evidence will be given in a judgment.”

High Court of Justice

The request by Moshe to submit the “new evidence” of a psychological assessment follows his complaints that his mental state wasn’t checked during the legal proceedings against him. 

Why did Aviad Moshe try to kill Shira Isakov?

Moshe claimed that he didn’t know what came over him, and that he “lost it” when he stabbed his then-wife Isakov twenty times with a kitchen knife and beat her with a rolling pin at their Mitzpe Ramon home. Moshe also abused the couple’s son, who was by Isakov’s side when the attack occurred.

SHIRA ISAKOV (right) arrives earlier this week for a Beersheba court hearing of Aviad Moshe, who tried to murder her in Mitzpe Ramon a few months ago. (credit: FLASH90)SHIRA ISAKOV (right) arrives earlier this week for a Beersheba court hearing of Aviad Moshe, who tried to murder her in Mitzpe Ramon a few months ago. (credit: FLASH90)

The attempted murderer claimed that he was put into a mental state by Isakov’s teasing and “verbal violence.”

Isakov testified against Moshe on Monday, relating that she had her son still suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder from the ordeal. 

Moshe was convicted in 2021 for attempted murder and child abuse. In 2022 the Beersheba District Court sentenced Moshe to 23 years in prison, shy of the 24-27 years requested by the prosecution to set a new precedent for domestic abuse cases. The attempted murderer was also ordered to pay Isakov NIS 258,000 in compensation.

The Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



Tags crime high court of justice domestic violence abuse
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Missing girl recognized from Netflix show, located six years after abduction

Missing child Kayla Unbehaun
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by