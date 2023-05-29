Israel's A-G to Netanyahu lawyers: No mediation in criminal trials

Attorney-general Gali Baharav-Miara expressed her opposition to a mediation process in the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Israeli reports on Monday evening.

Despite the A-G's public opposition, behind the scenes she signaled to the court that she would in fact be open to explore mediation, Kan News reported.

Talks on the issue were held recently between representatives of Netanyahu and the prosecutor's office.

The prime minister's attorneys met with the A-G last month in an attempt to carry out a mediation process meant to lead to a plea agreement. Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch's lawyer is the one who proposed the idea.

Netanyahu's representatives said in response: "It was the court that recommended to the prosecutor's office to reach a mediation, in light of the developments in the trial. The Prime Minister's attorneys said they had no objection to this and their position has not changed."

Baharav-Miara is not interested in mediation

In April, the Justice Ministry denied that Baharav-Miara had told Netanyahu's defense attorneys that she was not interested in mediation with a judge for a plea deal over his ongoing corruption trials.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen smiling as he is escorted to a faction meeting in the Knesset on May 29, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"This is speculation, no decision has yet been made," the Justice Ministry told The Jerusalem Post at the time.

Kan News had reported about the supposed decision which would ostensibly soon be delivered to the court, which followed the suggestion of a judge in Case 2000 for mediation for a plea bargain. Netanyahu was reportedly told that he should reach out directly to the Attorney-General if he was interested in a plea bargain, and that mediation was unnecessary.

Netanyahu was indicted on three charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust. In Case 1000, Netanyahu is accused of receiving gifts worth NIS 7 million over the course of nine years from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian businessman James Packer.

Michael Starr contributed to this story.