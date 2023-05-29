The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel's A-G to Netanyahu lawyers: No mediation in criminal trials

The Prime minister's attorneys met with the A-G last month in an attempt to carry out a mediation process meant to lead to a plea agreement.

By MATAN WASSERMAN/MAARIV
Published: MAY 29, 2023 20:33

Updated: MAY 29, 2023 21:20
Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara attends the weekly government conference, held at the Western Wall tunnels in Jerusalem's Old City on May 21, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara attends the weekly government conference, held at the Western Wall tunnels in Jerusalem's Old City on May 21, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Attorney-general Gali Baharav-Miara expressed her opposition to a mediation process in the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Israeli reports on Monday evening.

Despite the A-G's public opposition, behind the scenes she signaled to the court that she would in fact be open to explore mediation, Kan News reported.

Talks on the issue were held recently between representatives of Netanyahu and the prosecutor's office.

The prime minister's attorneys met with the A-G last month in an attempt to carry out a mediation process meant to lead to a plea agreement. Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch's lawyer is the one who proposed the idea.

Netanyahu's representatives said in response: "It was the court that recommended to the prosecutor's office to reach a mediation, in light of the developments in the trial. The Prime Minister's attorneys said they had no objection to this and their position has not changed."

Baharav-Miara is not interested in mediation

In April, the Justice Ministry denied that Baharav-Miara had told Netanyahu's defense attorneys that she was not interested in mediation with a judge for a plea deal over his ongoing corruption trials.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen smiling as he is escorted to a faction meeting in the Knesset on May 29, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen smiling as he is escorted to a faction meeting in the Knesset on May 29, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"This is speculation, no decision has yet been made," the Justice Ministry told The Jerusalem Post at the time.

Kan News had reported about the supposed decision which would ostensibly soon be delivered to the court, which followed the suggestion of a judge in Case 2000 for mediation for a plea bargain. Netanyahu was reportedly told that he should reach out directly to the Attorney-General if he was interested in a plea bargain, and that mediation was unnecessary.

Netanyahu was indicted on three charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust. In Case 1000, Netanyahu is accused of receiving gifts worth NIS 7 million over the course of nine years from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian businessman James Packer.

Michael Starr contributed to this story.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Arnon Milchan Netanyahu criminal investigations Gali Baharav-Miara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
3

Russia could face a revolution, lose in Ukraine war, Wagner chief warns

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
4

Mounting tensions between Israel, Iran herald possible military showdown

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
5

CNN's Amanpour publicly apologizes for saying Dee family was killed in a 'shootout'

RABBI LEO Dee addresses the media after news emerged that his wife had died of the wounds she sustained in the Jordan Valley attack earlier this month.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by