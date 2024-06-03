Israel should finalize Gaza hostage deal 'today,' Yair Lapid says

Israel should send a delegation "already today" to Cairo to finalize details of a hostage deal, opposition head Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid said after an Egyptian official said on Monday that Hamas viewed Israel's proposal favorably.

Lapid spoke on the proposal, which was laid out by US President Joe Biden on Friday night, in a discussion in the Knesset State Control Committee on Monday.

Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir to meet amid minister's threat

The opposition head's comments came after reports earlier on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to meet with far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to discuss the deal.

Ben-Gvir and fellow far-right minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened on Sunday that if the proposal is accepted, they will leave the government over what they claim are unacceptable concessions to Hamas. (L-R) National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (credit: FLASH90)

Lapid repeated a pledge to serve as a "safety net" for Netanyahu to pass the deal if Ben-Gvir and Smotrich oppose it.

"It cannot be that Ben-Gvir and Smotrich will prevent them [the hostages] from coming home," Lapid said.

Biden on Friday night outlined a three-phase deal in which female, sick, elderly, and wounded hostages would be freed during the first six weeks. The second phase would see the release of the remainder of the captives. The third phase deals with the reconstruction of Gaza and the return of hostages' remains.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.