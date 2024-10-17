Israel to launch commitee for planning of unrecgonized Druze and Circassian villages

A committee to connect Druze and Circassian communities to the power grid and legitimize unauthorized structures will be established, the Prime Minister's Office announced in a meeting on Tuesday.

The plan presented on Tuesday proposed legislative action to legally connect members of these communities to the electric system. Nearly 10,000 Druze homes are connected to the electric grid in an unauthorized manner, according to previous statements from Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, leader of the Druze community.

Legitimization in five years

The proposed group will have the authority of a regional committee and will act as a planning organization for the Druze community. The committee's goal is to legitimize the status of most houses in Druze communities within the next five years.

The initiative will be overseen by the Prime Minister's office, as well as various regional community leaders.

"The plan reflects the importance that the State of Israel places on its strong alliance with the Druze and Circassian communities," said Yossi Shelli, Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement. "It's time to regularize planning processes that have taken many years and to strengthen the bond of shared destiny between us."

Planning policy that will be proposed by the committee will serve as a framework for approving future expansion and building plans.