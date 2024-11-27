Ben-Gvir's adviser one of four suspected in recent weapons distribution incident

Attorney David Bavli, a legislative adviser to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, is one of four employees in his office who was questioned on Monday by the crime-fighting organization Lahav 433 on suspicion of issuing more than 1,100 firearm licenses illegally to civilians, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

Bavli, as well as other suspected employees in Ben-Gvir's office, are under investigation by police for fraud and breach of trust in violating the criteria in Ben-Gvir's weapons reform, the report said.

The employees were interrogated by police for around four and a half hours on Tuesday and were eventually released that day under minor restrictive conditions.

Bavli and Ben-Gvir respond

Bavli then spoke to Ynet about the investigation into him, saying that he is "proud of my part in helping to arm Israeli civilians in the days after October 7. Everything was done legally, within the authority given to me."

Ben-Gvir also responded that he fully stands behind his ministry and staff, who have “followed the law and worked tirelessly for the people and for the distribution of weapons since the start of the war. THE ISRAEL POLICE conducts its high-level investigations through Lahav 433, the country’s ‘FBI,’ headquartered in this building in Lod. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

"This disgraceful decision to investigate figures in emergency positions who were put there at the start of the war, calling them illegal, is nothing other than a political witch hunt by the attorney-general. It is also an attempt to get to me by hurting my staff, who are professional and honest. There is no valid suspicion against them, and I will not let this fight push me down; I will keep pushing the reform that I am so proud of.”