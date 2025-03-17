NGO petitions high court to block Netanyahu’s move to fire Shin Bet chief

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG) on Monday petitioned Israel's High Court of Justice requesting an order instructing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to retract his decision to fire Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar.

The petition said that "the prime minister’s decision to bring Bar’s dismissal to a government vote constitutes a severe conflict of interest and a blatant violation of proper administrative conduct."

This is due to Bar's role in leading two sensitive security investigations related to Netanyahu's close associates, namely the "Feldstein Affair" which allegedly aimed to sabotage a hostage release deal, and "Qatargate" in which senior figures close to the prime minister are suspected of receiving payments from Qatar in exchange for advancing the interests of the Hamas-supporting state.

The petition also claimed that firing the Shin Bet chief during wartime is unprecedented and a step that severely harms national security, "amounting to bad faith and extreme unreasonableness."

"What we are witnessing here is a blatant attempt by the prime minister to obstruct investigations concerning his close associates by dismissing the head of the organization responsible for them," MQG Chairman Dr. Eliad Shraga stated.

"We cannot allow a situation where a prime minister, who is bound by a conflict of interest agreement and prohibited from interfering in law enforcement matters, intervenes in such a crude and improper manner in investigations against his inner circle," Shraga added.

"In these difficult days, when Israel is at war, the security of its citizens and the state must take precedence over any political or personal consideration. This is a defining moment for Israeli democracy and the rule of law," Shraga concluded.

A separate petition to convene the government

A separate MQG press release on Monday called on government ministers, the prime minister, and the attorney-general to "convene the government in the coming days to make a decision" on Bar's dismissal.

Reports from later on Monday evening stated that the Prime Minister's Office is planning to move up the government meeting regarding the dismissal of the head of Shin Bet to Tuesday evening.

MQG added that they sent this "after it became clear that Netanyahu intends to violate the directive of the attorney-general."

“Firing the Shin Bet head while he is conducting an investigation for grave conduct in the Prime Minister’s Office while harming national security at a time of war may also amount to an act of extreme unreasonableness, which is punishable by law,” the appeal states.

MQG "emphasizes that the decision to dismiss Bar and the intention to convene the government for this purpose constitute a blatant violation of the Prime Minister’s conflict of interest agreement, which has been given the force of a High Court of Justice ruling. According to the agreement, the prime minister is prohibited from being involved in decisions concerning the law enforcement system."

On Sunday evening, as news of Netanyahu's intentions to fire Bar emerged, MQG released a press statement commenting that this "scandalous decision" is "a transparent and blatant attempt to torpedo the Qatargate investigation and deter the gatekeepers. This is a mafia-like step that cannot not be condoned."