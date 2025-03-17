Behind Netanyahu-Bar feud: Gaza, West Bank security, and Qatargate - analysis

Although the formal legal reason that the attorney-general is using to keep Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar in office (for now) is the Qatargate probe into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's senior aides, the core of the battle is much broader.

Their true battles are about how Gaza was handled on October 7 and how it should be handled going forward.

They are also about Netanyahu allowing Itamar Ben Gvir, during his two years as national security minister, to reduce police cooperation with the Shin Bet regarding arresting and prosecuting violent Jewish extremists who have attacked Palestinians.

Regarding Gaza, Netanyahu wants to blame the disaster on the IDF and the Shin Bet to free him of any serious responsibility, saying that they convinced him that Hamas was deterred and not an invasion threat.

Bar has no problem taking significant and partial responsibility but has also pointed the finger at Netanyahu for his government's policies regarding the Temple Mount, Palestinian security prisoners' treatment, Qatargate, and refusing to assassinate certain Hamas leaders. Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90, Canva, CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

Looking Ahead

Going forward, Bar wants to get back all of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, even at the price of temporarily agreeing to allow Hamas to remain in power in Gaza.

Netanyahu wants to continue the war until Hamas is removed, even at the risk of some of the hostages' lives, both ideologically to save future Israelis from Hamas and politically to keep Betzalel Smotrich within his coalition so that his government will not fall.

Moving on to the West Bank, even months before the state prosecution started probing the police West Bank chief for failing to prosecute such Jewish extremists in order to gain favor with Ben Gvir, Shin Bet sources had been openly complaining that the police were ignoring leads and sometimes maybe even tipping off extremists who were being probed.

At a certain point, Shin Bet sources said that they stopped seeing the West Bank police as true partners in fighting crime since they seemed to be undermining fighting Jewish extremist actions, though they still worked together to fight Palestinian terror.

According to Shin Bet sources, one of the greatest concerns about Netanyahu replacing Bar 18 months before his term expires is that he may try to put someone in place who would politicize and undermine the Shin Bet the same way they have already seen this play out within the police. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This could permanently alter the identity of the agency and reduce its effectiveness in fighting terror on all fronts.

So, while Qatargate is what may keep Bar in office for some additional weeks or months, the real battle between the two titans is about no less than the past and future identity of Israel's elite anti-terror agency.