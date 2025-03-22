Netanyahu: Ronen Bar launched 'Qatargate' probe as distraction, will be replaced

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu published a video on Saturday in which he claimed that the decision to fire Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar was made prior to the announcement that the Shin Bet was investigating his office and that Qatargate was opened to prevent his replacement.

Netanyahu opened the video saying he had some "dramatic revelations that will rock you," but before explaining, he stated several things.

"First, Ronen Bar will not remain head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). There will not be a civil war. And Israel will remain a democratic state."

"Israel is a state of laws, and the laws clearly state that the government has the right to dismiss the heads of security services before the end of their term. This is exactly what we have done."

Netanyahu went on to say that the claims that it would be a conflict of interest to fire Bar after he opened an investigation into him were incorrect and that, in fact, the decision to fire Bar was made long before he opened an investigation into Qatargate.

"I felt that now was the appropriate time to fire him after he had presented the Shin Bet's report into the events of October 7. I did the same with the former chief of staff [Herzi Halevi]. A letter from Netanyahu to Ronen Bar on presenting the Shin Bet investigation into October 7. (credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

Presenting proof

Netanyahu then presented a letter, one dated February 15, in which Netanyahu requested that Bar present the findings of the Shin Bet's investigation into October 7 no later than February 27.

Netanyahu then claimed that Bar requested an extension of a few days on February 27, which Netanyahu granted.

Netanyahu continued, "On that very day, February 27, in the evening, in an unexpected coincidence that cannot be believed, the legal advisor to the government announced the opening of an investigation into Qatargate."

"The firing was not done to prevent the investigation; the investigation was done to prevent the firing."

"So you tell me," Netanyahu said, "Who here is acting with ulterior motives?"