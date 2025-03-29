How Iran spies and how women activists stay one step ahead

Iran has long been accused of using advanced technology to repress dissident voices, targeting women activists in particular through a sophisticated system of cyber control. Amid the Iranian government’s repressive use of digital surveillance tools, spyware, and social media monitoring, women activists continue to resist, employing countermeasures to protect themselves and advance their cause.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Doron Darmon, a former team leader at the Israeli National Cyber Directorate, described the Iranian government’s surveillance capabilities as far-reaching and deeply integrated.

“The government’s surveillance capabilities are far more extensive than most people realize. They don’t just track online activity—they integrate data from multiple sources, including facial recognition, social media, and encrypted communications,” Darmon told The Media Line.

Iran's technology for monitoring citizens

That means that Iranian authorities can track individuals in real-time, monitor their conversations across multiple platforms, and even detect sensitive keywords in messages. In order to do so, Iran relies on spyware tools. “These tools have key features that allow tracking and control. They monitor incoming and outgoing calls, keeping a log of each interaction,” Darmon explained, adding that Iran uses similar technology to target enemy nations like the US and Israel. The silhouette of a man, seen over the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran (illustrative) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Eitaa, an Iranian messaging app with more than 40 million users, comes preloaded with spyware, one Iranian activist told The Media Line.

“Once you install the app, it acts as spyware, sending all the information you exchanged in emails, apps, and other communication platforms,” the activist, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “Many people didn’t realize this until it was too late.”

It’s not always clear if a device is being surveilled, but some signs should raise alarms.

“If your phone suddenly starts overheating, experiencing battery drain, or showing unusual pop-ups, it could be a sign of spyware,” Darmon explained. “Many tracking apps run silently in the background but leave traces, such as strange permissions or unauthorized changes to settings.”

He noted that devices are often infected through phishing messages disguised as government notices or security alerts. “Many people click on these links without realizing they are granting access to their entire device,” he said.

Users should generally avoid clicking on links sent from unknown numbers, he added. Activists inside Iran have reported that their accounts were compromised shortly after clicking such links. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Sudden problems with secure messaging apps, like Signal or Telegram, or messages disappearing without explanation can also be signs of a compromised device, Darmon said.

In addition to using cybersurveillance, authorities in Iran also use physical surveillance tools, such as drones and street cameras, to identify and track protesters.

“Drones, mobile tracking apps, and online censorship are all part of the strategy to instill fear and suppress dissent,” Darmon said. “But these methods are not new; they have evolved alongside digital advancements.”

He noted that Iran’s cyber policies extend beyond digital surveillance in an attempt to control all aspects of private life.

Counteracting repression

Facing a repressive environment in the physical world as well as the digital one, activists in Iran have developed ways to counteract repression. The anonymous Iranian women activists who spoke to The Media Line described how women in particular have been creative in resisting surveillance and maintaining anonymity.

“The women of Iran are always a step ahead of the regime,” one activist said. “An ordinary woman must be smart and use many strategies to live a normal life as a human being. As activists, we are more than prepared.”

In order to avoid being identified by surveillance technology while protesting, activist women wear multiple layers of clothes. “We would rip them, change, or simply put another layer over what we were already wearing,” an activist explained.

“Some of us use masks, hats, and scarves to obscure our faces. Others carry burner phones that have no personal data linked to them. It’s all about adapting and staying one step ahead,” she added.

To combat digital surveillance, the activists said, they use encrypted communication tools like Signal and ProtonMail and decentralized browsing tools such as Briar and Element.

Activists in Iran are also becoming more aware of government disinformation campaigns and are training others to recognize and avoid them.

“We teach digital security within feminist groups and local activists. The more people know, the harder it is for the government to silence us,” one activist said.

Despite the oppressive tactics, the Iranian activists believe the regime is losing ground.

“We are not afraid. Every day, when we leave home without our veil, we know it could be our last day of life or freedom. But we do it anyway,” one said. “The regime may have drones and technology to control us, but we have courage and fight them even in the cybersphere. That is a huge victory for us.”