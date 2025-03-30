Donald Trump’s Middle East policy faces crucial tests over coming month - analysis

The new US administration is continuing to fashion its policies in the Middle East and globally. The Trump administration hit the ground running with the hostage deal, brokered just a day before his inauguration. He also suggested that Gazans could be resettled.

However, since then, the ceasefire has ended in March, and the administration has sent a letter to Iran offering discussions about a new deal. The Iranians have rejected direct talks but are open to indirect talks.

Now, the Trump administration faces choices in April. The administration began airstrikes on the Houthis on March 15. The campaign is now two weeks old. The USS Harry Truman carrier strike group is spearheading these operations. The operations against the Houthis have also been in the spotlight because of controversy over how they were discussed on the Signal messaging platform. However, the administration has stood firm.

Those involved in the Signal talks are not going to be removed. The administration is pushing forward with the campaign against the Houthis. More aircraft carriers could be deployed to the region in the next month, not only to be used against the Houthis but also as a warning to Iran.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has also moved B-2 stealth bombers to the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean. This is a message that the US now has more airpower in the region. In addition, flying out of Diego Garcia is less controversial than flying out of bases in Qatar or the UAE because those states don’t want Iran or the Houthis to retaliate. An Israeli soldier operates, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza, January 8, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Trump doctrine

Recent comments on NBC indicate that Trump is warning Iran that if the country does not agree to a deal, it could face bombing. Also, the White House appears to be concerned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not in any hurry to get a peace or ceasefire deal in Ukraine.

What this means is that the Trump doctrine of getting deals in Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran all face hurdles. In addition, the decision to use force against the Houthis could be a test for what comes next. If the Houthis are not deterred, then will Iran be deterred? Initially Iran distances itself from the Houthis.

However, the US airstrikes have not yet prevented Houthi attacks on Israel. The Houthis have been targeting Israel almost every day for the last two weeks. They use ballistic missiles. Recent indications point to them using a liquid-fueled missile, and they claim they aimed the Zulfikar missile at Ben-Gurion International Airport. This is believed to be a variant of the Iranian-made Qiam family of missiles.

The overall challenge for the Trump administration is seeing if they can get a deal on any of these fronts. Hamas, for instance, let the first phase of the ceasefire deal expire on March 1. Hamas assumed Israel wouldn’t call its bluff. Indeed, Israel waited two weeks until March 18 to carry out limited strikes and ground operations in Gaza. Israel is relying on the Trump administration for the parameters of a new deal with Hamas.

Steve Witkoff, who the White House tapped for talks with Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, has many things to do now. Can he focus on the pressure needed to get a deal between Israel and Hamas? Hamas wants a long ceasefire and wants to release only a few hostages. Israel says it has countered this with demands for more hostages to be released.

This is why April is so important for the Trump doctrine in the region. The bombing campaign on the Houthis, the Gaza ceasefire, the Iran talks, and the Russia talks are all up in the air. The administration is juggling many things. Some of these deals are connected. Iran backs Russia. Iran backs Hamas. Iran and Qatar have an amicable relationship. Qatar hosts Hamas. Russia has not condemned October 7.

Therefore, it’s possible that a grand bargain could take place that brings together many interests. For instance, Russia, China, and Iran recently met in China about Iran’s nuclear program. Saudi Arabia, a key US partner, has played a role in hosting Russia and Ukraine to work on the talks with the US. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is also in talks with Turkey, and Ankara may want certain things from the US. Ankara could offer to help with Hamas or help on other files, such as a new grain deal in the Black Sea.

There are other things afoot. The US administration may be considering what to do next with US forces in eastern Syria and Iraq. The US also has forces at Tanf Garrison in Syria near the Jordan-Iraq border. This means the US has an interest in the new Syrian government. The new government in Damascus also has ramifications for Lebanon. This is because Lebanon has also promised the US it will crack down on Hezbollah and stabilize the country. Israel has made it clear it will not tolerate any threats from Lebanon or Syria. Israel has stepped up bombing in both Lebanon and Syria.

Turkey wants to back the new Syrian government. Some people think this sets up a potential clash between Israel and Turkey. The Trump administration will not want that to happen. This means that there is much to discuss regarding Syria, and the White House might be listening to Ankara’s concerns.