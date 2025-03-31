Kept in an animal cage: Freed hostages describe Nimrod Cohen's inhumane captivity

Some of the returning hostages from Hamas captivity provided new testimonies including a graphic description of the condition of Nimrod Cohen, the 20-year-old armored corps soldier from Rehovot who was abducted on October 7. He was abducted from the tank he was fighting in.

According to the testimonies, for a period of several months, Nimrod was held in a small cage meant for animals. Because he is an IDF soldier, he endured extremely harsh interrogations and torture by the terrorists, who relocate whenever they hear the sounds of approaching Israeli forces.

At the same time, his hands were shackled, and during these interrogations, the terrorists attempted to break his spirit by showing him videos of his friends being killed. Nimrod has become extremely withdrawn, his psychological condition is particularly severe, and he deeply misses his family.

The returning hostages also reported that Nimrod is suffering from a skin disease and a rash all over his body. Despite the unbearable conditions in which he is being held, he has not received medical treatment in Hamas captivity.

Additionally, Nimrod is believed to be suffering from an ear infection, likely due to an infection that developed in the tunnels. Nimrod Cohen. (credit: Courtesy)

Nimrod was held captive along with the Horn brothers, Yair and Eitan. Yair was released to Israel in the last hostage deal in February, but Eitan remains in captivity along with Nimrod. The soldier was also identified in a video along with the Horn brothers.

Despite the harrowing testimonies, the hostages who returned from Hamas captivity were asked by Nimrod to deliver a message to his family. The 20-year-old soldier told them, "I am okay. Don't worry, I love you."

Nimrod Cohen’s story

Nimrod Cohen was abducted from a burning tank - stormed by terrorists - became one of the symbols of the October 7 massacre.

His tank commander, Omer Neutra, the loader, Oz Daniel, and the driver, Shaked Dahan, were murdered by Hamas.

His mother, Vicki, describes Nimrod as a sensitive, introverted, and quiet young man with a huge heart. He avoids conflicts and is deeply loved by his friends.

Yehuda Cohen, Nimrod’s father, spoke of trying to reach out to his son on WhatsApp but to no avail. “I sent a WhatsApp message, but of course, there was no response,” he said.