'You don't have authority': Bereaved father, Likud lawmaker disrupt High Court hearing

The dramatic High Court hearing on Tuesday on the government’s decision to fire Shin Bet head Ronen Bar could not be removed from all the tragedy that has plagued the country since October 7.

Bereaved father Itzik Bonzel yelled, “Who are you defending? A man who failed on October 7?” His son, St. Sgt. Amit Bonzel, was killed in the fighting in the Gaza Strip in December 2023.

Audience members against the court shouted, “Shame!” and “You don't have the authority!”

Itzik was then escorted out of the courtroom, a rare occasion.

“What's going on here?” said Likud MK Tally Gotliv. “How can you kick out a bereaved father?” Itzik was brought back in right as the hearing began. A court hearing on petitions against the firing of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, April 8, 2025. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Bereaved fathers disrupt hearing

After Adv. Zion Amir, who is representing the government, began his remarks, but Bonzel interrupted from the audience, “A court that I respect is asking whether he was fired in the right manner. Our children are lying in the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery. This man [Bar] said he was responsible - you don’t need to be even discussing this! Bar cannot be trusted.”

This led to a loud scuffle, with angry remarks from the legal teams and audience members.

Solberg replied, “We feel your pain.”

Amit said, “This has to be the only court in the world where this is allowed to happen,” and called for a break.

Shortly after, the court issued a decision that the hearing would take place without an audience. Bonzel, along with Yehoshua Shani, another bereaved father, sat and refused to leave for a while.

“This is my court! This is the people’s court!” said Bonzel.

He continued, “Who are you defending [the judges]? My son, Yehoshua’s son - he’s your son. My son didn’t care who in his crew supported or was against Netanyahu. Bar said he is responsible, and he is! How are you defending him?”

The two were eventually removed, alongside Likud MK Tally Gotliv, after Chief Justice Isaac Amit read in warning a clause that doesn’t allow disturbances in the court. Gotliv was then removed after yelling back at Amit.

“This is not a political hearing,” said Amit. “It is a very narrow issue.”

Amir responded, “I’m not here as a political figure. But there is responsibility and shame, and if Bar is leaning on nothing.”