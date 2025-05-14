'Germany will not forget the hostages,' German president says in Kibbutz Be'eri visit

Israel President Isaac Herzog and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Kibbutz Be’eri on Wednesday as part of Steinmeier’s official state visit marking 60 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"Germany will not forget the hostages, and I will not forget them. Our voice will not remain silent, as long as they have not returned,” the German president declared.

The visit highlighted Germany’s significant contribution to rebuilding the Be’eri Gallery, destroyed during the October 7, 2023, terror attack. This is Steinmeier's second visit since the outbreak of the war.

The two presidents met privately with Kibbutz leaders and survivors of the October 7 massacre before attending a ceremony at the gallery site, where reconstruction plans were presented.

They concluded the visit by planting a tree as a symbol of renewal and hope.

President Herzog called the visit “full of symbolism,” noting the historical weight of the Holocaust, the October 7 atrocities, and the ongoing resilience of the Be’eri community. “We are creating life together… proving that the spirit of human beings overcomes the worst of atrocities,” Herzog added. President Herzog and President Steinmeier’s remarks at Kibbutz Be’eri. (credit: AVI KANER)

The German president emphasised the 'horror' he witnessed

President Steinmeier recalled his previous visit to Be’eri, emphasizing the horror he witnessed and the community’s determination to rebuild. He reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to the hostages still held by Hamas. He said the gallery’s reconstruction symbolizes a stand against violence and a tribute to shared values of culture and humanity.

"We are further away from the future than we would wish. The kibbutz is not yet inhabited; the wounds are deep. Families are grieving, and we continue to wait for the return of the hostages, for life and safety. 585 days after the massacre, there are still hostages in the hands of Hamas, including German companions. Their fate is an open wound.”

Gal Cohen, Secretary of Kibbutz Be’eri, thanked the German people for their support, calling the gallery project “a powerful statement that culture and the human spirit matter,” and expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from President Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog.