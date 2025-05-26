Lapid, Gantz call on Zini to refuse Shin Bet head appointment

In separate press conferences ahead of their weekly party meetings at the Knesset on Monday, opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid and National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz called on IDF Maj. Gen. David Zini to announce that he will not accept the appointment of Shin Bet head unless the appointment was carried out according to law.

Lapid in his comments said that the previous government spent “many hours” deliberating the appointment of outgoing Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, and that the appointment was one of the “most important” government appointments.

Both Lapid and Gantz quoted reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to appoint Zini after speaking to him for a short period during a visit to the IDF’s Ze’elim base approximately two weeks ago. According to Lapid, the appointment was conducted so hastily that it “raised the concern” that the prime minister knew it would be frozen by the High Court and planned on using it as another excuse to criticize the court.

According to Gantz, Zini’s appointment reflected one of three options – either Netanyahu held meetings with Zini behind the back of IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir; appointed Zini without an in-depth examination of Zini’s views and aims for the Shin Bet; or appointed Zini in exchange for personal favors.

'Release all hostages in a deal'

Gantz alluded to a report by Channel 12’s Yaron Avraham over the weekend, according to which Zini said at one point that he opposed hostage deals since they would lead to a “forever war.”

Gantz said that Zini was right, but that the conclusion should be the opposite – since Israel was in a “forever war” against “jihadist elements,” and therefore the most urgent thing was to release all hostages in a deal, even if “painful.”