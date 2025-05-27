Milei to receive $1m. Genesis prize at Knesset for Latin America–Israel outreach - exclusive

Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei will fly to Jerusalem next month to accept the Genesis Prize – dubbed by TIME magazine the “Jewish Nobel”– in a June 11 ceremony inside the Knesset.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Genesis Prize co-founder Stan Polovets will present Milei with the award, after which the Argentinian leader is expected to deliver a nationally televised address to Israeli lawmakers.

The Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) selected Milei earlier this year for what it called his “unequivocal support” of the Jewish state.

Since taking office in December, the fiery Argentinian economist has flipped more than a dozen UN votes in Israel’s favor, designated Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist groups, and reopened two stalled investigations into the 1990s bombings of the Israeli embassy and the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires.

As with all previous laureates, Milei declined the US $1 million cash component. GPF said in a statement that the money would instead bankroll programs encouraging Latin American governments to deepen ties with Israel while combating antisemitism and promoting free-market reforms.

Polovets told The Jerusalem Post that the initiative will expose regional leaders to the “economic, technological, environmental, and public-health dividends” of siding with Israel. Milei welcomed the plan, hoping it would foster “deeper dialogue and cooperation throughout the region, based on shared values such as freedom, democracy, and mutual respect.” PRESIDENT ISAAC Herzog meets with Argentinian President Javier Milei in Jerusalem, in February. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Pro‑Israel voting tally in Latin America

According to UN Watch figures cited by GPF, Brazil and Mexico opposed Israel in roughly 94% and 92%, respectively, of Israel-related General Assembly votes last year. In comparison, Colombia’s negative record reached 96%.

Milei’s pivot has given Argentina the most pro-Israel voting tally in Latin America.

The Post has learned that the campaign will roll out in stages. In July 2025, GPF will concentrate on Costa Rica, Panama, and Uruguay before expanding to Chile, Colombia, and El Salvador in 2026.

Planned activities include fully funded trips to Israel for Spanish-language influencers and journalists, partnerships with Evangelical organizations that champion Israel, and educational programs for Latin American young adults.

Much of the budget will be devoted to generating favorable Spanish-language media content highlighting Israeli technological advances, public health, water management, agriculture, and the benefits of bilateral cooperation.

Established in 2013, the Genesis Prize honors individuals “for their outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity, and deep commitment to Jewish values.” Past recipients range from Michael Bloomberg and Itzhak Perlman to Natan Sharansky and Barbra Streisand.

Including matching funds, GPF says the annual award has channeled more than US $50m. into philanthropic initiatives in 31 countries.