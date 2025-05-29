Netanyahu criticizes Attorney-General for missing Arab crime meeting

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara due to her absence from the discussion during Israel's ministerial committee for the eradication of violence and crime in Arab society, KAN reported on Thursday.

"I'm the prime minister, and I'm here—she doesn’t show up. Isn't human life important enough?" he said in reference to the attorney-general, according to a KAN report.

Deputy Minister Almog Cohen reportedly joined in the criticism, addressing Deputy Attorney-General Sharon Afek: "I can’t understand the audacity and nerve she has not to attend such an important meeting."

"Not only is she not cooperating—it seems that, to her, Arab lives are worth much less," Cohen said.

Afek allegedly responded that Baharav-Miara had sent the relevant professional staff, the Deputy State Attorney, and himself. Israeli attorney-general Gali Baharav Miara attends a Constitution, Law and Justice Committee leads a committee meeting in the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on November 18, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Attorney-General slams Netanyahu over Shin Bet appointment

This confrontation follows Baharav-Miara's statements on Monday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to advance the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Zini's position as head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) is invalid and illegal, Israeli media reported.

In contraposition, the Israeli government "welcomed" Netanyahu's intention to appoint Zini as the head of the Shin Bet, according to a statement read at an Israeli Security Cabinet meeting, The Jerusalem Post learned.