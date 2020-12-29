Avigdor Liberman says he'll demand Finance portfolio

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman announced on Tuesday that he would demand the Finance portfolio as a condition for joining the next governing coalition.
Liberman said he was looking for a challenge after serving as defense minister and foreign minister as well as other portfolios.Yisrael Beytenu will also demand the Internal Security portfolio for MK Eli Avidar and the Health portfolio for Prof. Leonid Eidelman, a former head of the World Medical Organization. Eidelman would be the first doctor to hold the Health portfolio since Ephraim Sneh was health minister from 1994-1996 under prime ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres.The party did not express interest in the Aliyah and Integration portfolio, which it held in past governments.Liberman has called for a coalition of Yisrael Beytenu, Yesh Atid, New Hope and Yamina, without Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism, Meretz or the Joint List.New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar told Army Radio on Tuesday that he would not build a coalition with Meretz. He said any party that entered a coalition in the past with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was fine with him.
