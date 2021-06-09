The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Barkat to hold 'show of force' rally for over 1,000 Likud activists

Barkat will support - not challenge - Netanyahu and will criticize Bennett and Sa'ar for not joining a Netanyahu-led government.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 9, 2021 20:56
Nir Barkat and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu present the Likud economic plan during a party event in Tel Aviv on February 16. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Nir Barkat and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu present the Likud economic plan during a party event in Tel Aviv on February 16.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Likud MK Nir Barkat will host more than a thousand Likud activists at Expo Tel Aviv on Thursday night at a rally billed as a “show of force.”
The rally is expected to show the strength of Barkat in the party and present him as a top candidate to succeed Netanyahu as the leader of Likud, whenever he decides to leave the post.
Barkat will present plans he has worked on regarding several key issues and his long-term vision for the country.
But Barkat will make a point of supporting Netanyahu and not undermining him in any way. He will criticize prospective prime minister Naftali Bennett and New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar for not joining a Netanyahu-led government.
The rally was planned a long time before it was clear who would form the government, sources involved in planning it said.
The last time Barkat hosted a major rally was in October 2019. Sara Netanyahu was the guest of honor at the lavish event at Airport City, which veteran Likud central committee members called the fanciest, most expensive and best organized political rally they had ever attended.
“If the prime minister decides to resign [from the chairmanship of the Likud], I will of course enter the race for prime minister and I will win,” Barkat said back then.
By contrast, other potential Netanyahu replacements have displayed their independence.
KAN reported on Monday that Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told Likud activists in private conversations that Netanyahu needs to be replaced. His spokesman denied the report, but sources in the Likud confirmed it.
Finance Minister Israel Katz suggested in an official statement that Netanyahu leave his post for a year in order to keep the Likud in power. He said his own chances of getting elected in Likud institutions were high, but he clarified that the idea was pending Netanyahu’s approval.
Katz called on Barkat to cancel the rally, saying that it would be interpreted as undermining the prime minister.
“At this time, we all must stand together in the struggle for the Likud’s principles, in favor of the party continuing to lead the State of Israel,” Katz said.
Likud sources said Barkat was overheard telling Likud activists at a wedding of a child of Kfar Saba Deputy Mayor Oren Cohen that Netanyahu needs to leave his post soon.
Sources close to Barkat denied the report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu nir barkat israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Clear the air on the IDF's mysterious 'Officer X' - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by