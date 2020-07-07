The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Barkat to Netanyahu: How to save 500,000 jobs during COVID-19 second wave

Popular Likud MK Nir Barkat has the ear of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but how will this new plan be accepted by Finance Minister Israel Katz?

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 7, 2020 16:38
MK Nir Barkat
MK Nir Barkat
(photo credit: Courtesy)
As Israel has seen a seven-fold peak increase in unemployment, with one out of five Israelis out of a job, former Jerusalem mayor and current Likud MK Nir Barkat revealed his plan to save half a million jobs during the second wave of coronavirus on Tuesday via social media.
The plan was shared with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, bypassing the Finance Ministry, and is meant to offer hope during a time of extreme financial hardship, with the 2020 OECD Employment Outlook report predicting 8% unemployment in Israel this year and 8.8% unemployment in 2021.
The only country with a worse outlook, according to the Tuesday OECD report, is the US with a 850% leap in unemployment and 40 million people seeking work. 
Barkat presented the figures of 850,000 unemployed Israelis and 120,000 businesses at risk of shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic. He warned against the expected collapse of the middle and lower classes and further reduction of living standards outside central Israel.
A successful former hi-tech venture capitalist worth NIS 500 million, Barkat enjoys an excellent reputation as a success story, as well as having Netanyahu’s ear. During his presentation, he boasted that “this plan is well liked by the business sector,” pointing repeatedly to his track record of offering help to businesses in the capital during 2014's Operation Protective Edge.
The plan consists of three so-called "anchors," the first being the state offering a bailout of NIS 28 billion to 250,000 businesses to prevent them from shutting down. Barkat claimed that, unlike current efforts to offer help, this time the money will reach the businesses “directly, without chasing after the bank.” He did not explain how businesses will be selected for the grant. For example, is it more vital to save a family business that might close down or a large fast food chain that employs many workers?
Finance Minister Israel Katz suffered a terrific public backlash when it was found out that, under his program, the Fox group was able to secure a grant to the tune of NIS 13 million to 16 m. for rehiring workers while also sharing dividends worth NIS 49 million among its shareholders. Fox announced it will pass on the offer of state aid.    
The plan includes two other "anchors": a NIS 50 billion incentive to encourage public consumption and the purchase of Israeli-made goods, and NIS 10 billion to create new educational programs training unemployed people to pursue new career paths. Barkat suggested that the state should fund these programs but that they should be “under the responsibility of the employer” to ensure the future worker would have a job waiting for him or her when they finish their training.
He also spoke about his concern for the social pain inflicted by the loss of a million jobs. Domestic violence across the country is increasing and more and more families have been requesting food aid from various charities. With his plan, he argued, it would be possible to save 3.3% of Israel’s GDP, or about NIS 35 billion.            
Israel’s current vocational training programs don’t include financial support to cover the cost of living while people train for new jobs. Historically, the state has had difficulty convincing Israelis to choose a career in the construction, agriculture and nursing sectors instead relying on workers from the Palestinian Authority, China, Thailand and the Philippines to meet demands.
Barkat claimed he worked on this plan “for three days” and that he would be “delighted” to sit down with the Finance Ministry and see how “good ideas can be adopted.” In his press release, he slammed the ministry, saying its officials led a “financial policy which failed, lacking a coherent [event] horizon.”  


