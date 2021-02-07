The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Bennett: ICC 'is a sham'. Sa'ar: Ruling is 'dangerous', 'shameful'

Bennett asked if the ICC is currently making a list of "Israeli suspects," that he be first put at the top of that list and take the allegations head on.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 14:00
Gideon Sa'ar (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Gideon Sa'ar
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Prime ministerial candidates Naftali Bennett and Gideon Sa'ar have both spoken out in condemnation of the International Criminal Court, after the ICC ruled it has the jurisdiction to probe allegations of war crimes perpetrated by Israel in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem.
Such war crimes suits could be leveled at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, defense ministers and any other high-level officials involved in such activity since June 13, 2014. Soldiers and commanders could also be targeted.
"Let me be clear, the ICC has no right to investigate, no right to indict, no right to try and no right to convict any Israeli whatsoever," said Yemina Party leader Bennett. "The International Criminal Court is a sham."
"Israel is not a member of this fake court," he added.
Bennett then went on to explain a document that every Israeli soldier has to carry with them during their service, called the "Spirit of the Israel Defense Forces." The document explains the values IDF soldiers are meant to uphold.
Bennett quoted the "purity of arms" clause to symbolize his argument: "The soldier should make use of his weaponry in power, only for the fulfillment of the mission and solely to the extent required. He will maintain his humanity, even in combat."
"We don't need anyone to lecture us about morality," Bennett said, explaining the human rights abuses carried out by Hamas. "In Gaza, Hamas stores weapons in schools, it digs tunnels under mosques and fires rockets from within hospitals.
"I've seen it, Hezbollah likewise."
Bennett made a call that he will ensure that the "hands of Israeli soldiers will never be tied" and "will never again be at the mercy of others."
He then asked if the ICC is currently making a list of "Israeli suspects," that he be first put at the top of that list and take the allegations head on.

SA'AR MADE his own statement claiming that the ruling is "dangerous" and "shameful.
The New Hope party leader goes on to say that the ruling contradicts the ICC's founding principles, adding that it only "serves to promote terror and push off any hope for peace."
"It is yet another example of how the Palestinian Authority is working to hijack international institutions to attack Israel," Sa'ar said.
"Shame on the ICC, for allowing sponsors of terror to abuse the cause of justice," he added.
Sa'ar went on to state that Israel has been attacked more than any other country in the world, and has been forced to defend itself against constant threats and ever-looming promises of commination from its neighbors, since its creation.
"Israel is the most attacked country in the world, with the most moral army in the world, " Sa'ar said, asking: "And this is the country that the ICC chooses to undermine it's right to self-defense?"
Sa'ar said that under his leadership, "Israel will take all measures to combat this injustice."
"I will not allow Israel to be attacked in this way," he added. "I will work closely with our greatest ally, the United States and other countries to fight such hypocrisy and double standards."
Sa'ar concluded, saying that he will work day and night to protect the men and women who risk their lives to defend Israel and its people.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Naftali Bennett gideon sa'ar ICC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

ICC investigation into Israeli 'war crimes' an immoral decision - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by