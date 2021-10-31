Bennett inspired by Reagan in fight against Iran nukes

Former US president Ronald Reagan’s “Star Wars” program is Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s model in countering the Iranian nuclear threat, Bennett said.

Bennett said he plans on “outspending Iran” in an interview with The Times of London released on Sunday, in which he repeated his comparison between the Israel-Iran conflict and the Cold War between the US and the Soviet Union.

“The parallel is what Reagan did,” Bennett stated. “Reagan didn’t have to bomb Moscow.”

In 1983, Reagan announced the Strategic Defense Initiative, nicknamed "Star Wars," to develop a defense system against ballistic strategic nuclear weapons. Soviet attempts to compete with American military superiority crippled the Soviet economy and contributed to the end of the Cold War.

“Iran is a rotten regime,” the prime minister added. “They can’t even supply clean water to their citizens but invest their resources in nuclear development.”

Former president Ronald Reagan addresses the nation from the Oval Office (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“It’s no secret, Iran is now at their most advanced point of the capability to enrich uranium,” he stated.

Bennett said Israel’s “strong [economic] growth, beyond increasing prosperity for Israelis, has allowed us to massively invest in strengthening our military capabilities, both offensive and defensive capabilities.

“We will work against them, using all our energy, all our innovation, technology and economy to get to a point where we are a number of steps ahead,” he said.

The prime minister’s remarks come as the Israel Air Force has been preparing to train for a strike on Iran’s nuclear program and is looking to spend NIS 5 billion ($1.5b.) on preparing for the Iranian threat, with recent reports saying Israel is seeking new bunker-buster bombs that the US Air Force successfully tested earlier this month, as well as the aircraft necessary to carry them.

They also come before Bennett is set to meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, parties to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the negotiations to revive that deal with Iran, restricting its uranium enrichment.

Johnson, Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden released a joint statement from the G20 in Rome on Saturday expressing their "determination to ensure that Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon."

The leaders said they share a "grave and growing concern that, while Iran halted negotiations on a return to [the JCPOA] since June, it has accelerated the pace of provocative nuclear steps, such as the production of highly enriched uranium and enriched uranium metal. Iran has no credible civilian need for either measure, but both are important to nuclear weapons programs. These steps have only been made more alarming by Iran’s simultaneously decreased cooperation and transparency with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."

They “agreed that continued Iranian nuclear advances and obstacles to the IAEA’s work will jeopardize the possibility of a return to the JCPOA.”

However, Biden maintained that he would bring the US to full compliance with the JCPOA and it would remain that way as long as Iran does the same.

“The current situation underscores the importance of a negotiated solution that provides for the return of Iran and the US to full compliance with the JCPOA and provides the basis for continued diplomatic engagement to resolve remaining points of contention,” they stated.

Israel opposes the JCPOA on grounds that it does not sufficiently limit Iran’s nuclear program, nor do the limitations last long enough, and they do not apply to Iran’s other malign actions in the region, like its military proxies and ballistic missile program.

However, under Bennett’s government, Jerusalem has kept its criticism of the Iran deal quieter, focusing on cooperation more with the Western parties to the JCPOA to stop Iran from attaining a nuclear weapon.