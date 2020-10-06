The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Blue and White minister's resignation takes effect

Zamir became the first Blue and White minister to quit on Friday.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 16:29
Tel Aviv mayoral candidate Asaf Zamir with 3rd candidate on his list, LGBT activist Chen Arieli (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Tel Aviv mayoral candidate Asaf Zamir with 3rd candidate on his list, LGBT activist Chen Arieli
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The resignation of MK Asaf Zamir from his former role as minister of tourism took effect at 4:27pm on Tuesday, two days after he officially submitted his letter of resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.
The resignation letter was called into question by cabinet secretary Tzachi Braverman, because it was submitted to  Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and not to Netanyahu. Zamir was forced by Braverman to send another letter to Netanyahu on Monday saying that the resignation letter also applied to him.   
Zamir became the first Blue and White minister to quit on Friday. Gantz announced soon afterward that he would appoint Orit Farkash Hacohen as the new tourism minister instead of her current role as minister of strategic affairs and that Minister-without-Portfolio in the Defense Ministry Michael Biton would take that portfolio from her, but only in another month, when her projects have been completed.
Gantz also persuaded Farkash Hacohen to quit the Knesset under the rules of the Norwegian Law, as Zamir did. Due to the law, when Zamir's resignation took effect, the last Blue and White MK who entered the Knesset via the law, Hila Vazan, ceased being an MK.
Farkash Hacohen resigned from the Knesset on Sunday night. Her resignation was set to take effect at 11:40pm Tuesday night.   
Asked what she would do during her seven hours of unemployment, Vazan joked that she was debating whether to go to Greece or Dubai. Then she said on a more serious note that she had a regular meeting with her office staff.      


