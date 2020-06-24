The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Blue and White MKs admit shame for giving Netanyahu money

The coalition succeeded in passing the proposal by and 8 to 5 vote, despite Blue and White MKs boycotting the meeting, because Blue and White had given Likud one of its places on the committee.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 24, 2020 18:15
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Knesset members from Blue and White revealed on Wednesday that embarrassment was the reason the party boycotted Tuesday’s Knesset Finance Committee meeting that approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for nine years of tax refunds on expenses for his work as prime minister at his private home in Caesarea that were paid by the state.
The coalition succeeded in passing the proposal by and 8 to 5 vote, despite Blue and White MKs boycotting the meeting, because Blue and White had given Likud one of its places on the committee in the coalition agreement.
“We decided not to come because we thought this time was completely wrong,” Social Equality Minister Merav Cohen told Channel 12. “I deal with the elderly, and I thought I would not be able to look them in the eyes. We did the least of all evils by not coming.”
Cohen said her party believes this is the time to help ordinary citizens hurt by the coronavirus crisis. She said she would do everything possible to prevent another proposal from passing in the committee on Sunday that would add more benefits to the residences of the prime minister and alternate prime minister.
Blue and White MK Ram Shefa, who is a member of the Finance Committee, said that instead of coming he convened the Education Committee that he heads to learn about reforms in special education. The committee also discussed how to help the culture industry.
“During such a terrible economic crisis, I cannot take part in a vote on such tax benefits,” Shefa wrote on Twitter.
Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy responded by posting a children’s song on Shefa’s Twitter page about having two hands. Levy said Shefa should have used his hands to vote against Netanyahu’s request if he opposed it.
Coalition chairman Miki Zohar revealed that he gave special permission to Shefa and Blue and White’s other representative on the Finance Committee, MK Mikki Haimovich, to not participate in the vote, because he had a majority without them.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israeli politics taxes Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The controversy of using counterterror tools to fight coronavirus spread By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Behind you, Bibi! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
5 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by