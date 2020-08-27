Cabinet meeting canceled fourth week in a row

Israel's government remained dysfunctional on Thursday, as ministers received a message that their weekly cabinet meeting had been canceled for the fourth week in a row.The reason given was that important diplomatic meetings had been set for Sunday. The cabinet has not met the last three weeks due to disputes that have not been completed over how the government should function and how to pass the budget. The coronavirus cabinet is still scheduled to meet on Sunday. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });