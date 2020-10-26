The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Danon not taking diplomatic post while waiting for political developments

Former Yesh Atid MK leaves Herzl Museum after rift with Lapid

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 26, 2020 20:39
"This is the deed to our land," stated Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations as he read from the Bible at the Security Council, April 29, 2019 (photo credit: screenshot)
"This is the deed to our land," stated Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations as he read from the Bible at the Security Council, April 29, 2019
(photo credit: screenshot)
Sources close to former Likud minister and ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon denied reports on Monday that he will soon be appointed ambassador to France or Australia as part of a hidden deal connected to the World Zionist Organization coalition agreement
The reports said that as part of the reconciliation in World Likud between rivals Yaakov Hagoel and Miki Zohar, promises were made to obtain a top diplomatic post abroad for Danon, a longtime political ally of Hagoel.
But Danon intends to remain in Israel for the time being, while the fate of the current government and the date for the next election may be decided. Unlike the last two elections, when no primaries were held for the Likud list, this time, there would be elections for the new list, giving Danon a chance to win a high post on the list in a political comeback.
Political appointments have been frozen by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) as part of a wider dispute over appointments between Likud and Blue and White.
In another dispute between the parties, Blue and White officials said they are upset with how Likud treated their party in the negotiations over the WZO’s coalition deal.
The top post Blue and White received was the chairmanship of Keren Hayesod, the top fundraising arm for Israel outside the US. But the appointment was pending the approval of both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the board of directors of Keren Hayesod.
Current MKs in Blue and White confirmed on Monday at the Knesset that they had asked Blue and White leader Benny Gantz for the post. But Netanyahu asked Keren Hayesod’s board to appoint either former Likud MK Avraham Neguise or Shifra Shahar, who heads the organization A Warm Home for Every Soldier, and was said to be recommended by Netanyahu’s wife Sara.
The Keren Hayesod board turned down both recommendations and extended the tenure of current chairman Sam Grundwerg for at least another six months.
Over the next few days, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid will announce his choice for WZO president, an honorary post that has not been filled in decades but automatically comes with a grave on Mount Herzl.
Yesh Atid also needs to appoint a new director of the Herzl Museum on Mount Herzl in place of former MK Aliza Lavie, who left her post on Monday. Lavie left Yesh Atid following a rift with Lapid that came after she supported entering Netanyahu’s government.
Another report about the WZO deal that was denied was that Labor asked for the chairmanship of the Jewish Agency after Isaac Herzog for current Labor chairman Amir Peretz. Senior Labor officials said such a request was never made.


