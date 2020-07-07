The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Democracy dithering due to 'dictator' or dictated by disease? Analysis

On Tuesday morning, when Netanyahu faced criticism from Knesset Speaker and political ally Yariv Levin, it was the ultimate man bites dog story in Israeli politics.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 7, 2020 11:52
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 30, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 30, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is used to facing criticism from opposition MKs, from world leaders and from the media, so one more bit of criticism is the journalistic equivalent of dog bites man.
But on Tuesday morning, when Netanyahu faced criticism from Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, as KAN Radio reported, that was the ultimate man bites dog story in Israeli politics.
For many years, Levin has been the politician Netanyahu trusts most. He has been his top political and diplomatic adviser, his main contact in Israel with the United States and the minister he sent to greet US Vice President Mike Pence when he arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport. The calm and efficient Likud veteran has been Netanyahu's long arm for anything sensitive that truly mattered to the prime minister.
Levin conducted the coalition talks that formed the current government. When Blue and White demanded that then-Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein be ousted, Netanyahu happily complied and put Levin in charge of the legislative branch. With Levin as Knesset speaker, Netanyahu essentially controlled two of the three branches of government.
But that was apparently not enough for Netanyahu. He thought that when it came to passing regulations on the coronavirus, the Knesset was going too slow.
So he got the Knesset members to take a step that – at least temporarily on that one key issue – forfeits their power to Netanyahu.
Once the Knesset Bypass Bill passed into law in the middle of the night, Netanyahu can now make decisions on emergency coronavirus regulations by himself, with just the rubber stamp of a quick cabinet vote that can be conducted by text message.
The bill allows such decisions to take effect immediately. Knesset committees will discuss the decisions made by the government after the fact and only then decide whether to approve them, in whole or in part, within seven days of when they passed.  
"The inability of the cabinet to stop the spread of the coronavirus is very much its fault," Levin was quoted as saying in a meeting with his deputy speakers. "It cannot take so long to file bills that it claims are needed to save lives and then act as if the Knesset is just its rubber stamp."
If Netanyahu lost Yariv Levin, do not be surprised when his opposition gets even more fierce with its metaphors. Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy called Netanyahu a dictator; Joint List MK Ofer Cassif called the prime minister a psychopath.
"Remember this day when the Knesset ceased to exist," said Yesh Atid MK Orna Barbivai, a former general who, unlike Levy and Cassif, is not known for hyperbole. "Anyone who votes to annihilate our democracy will be a partner to this black day."
Defenders of the bill say it was necessary to prevent the coronavirus from spiraling out of control. Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said the law is similar regarding emergency security issues and that it was COVID-19 that dictated the change, not a prime minister accused of being a dictator.
"We are in a war for our existence," Interior Minister Arye Deri told the Central Elections Committee on Tuesday morning. "In this war, we have to all fight together."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Yariv Levin Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The social workers’ strike By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 10 things to know about West Bank annexation D-Day
A view shows the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim, June 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by