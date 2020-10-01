The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Deputy A-G: No conflict for PM to be involved in law on protests

Petitions have already been filed to the High Court of Justice to strike down the limits on mass protests.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 20:32
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, on August 13, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, on August 13, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
There is no limitation on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to weigh in on rules for balancing the right to protest with coronavirus considerations for public health, Deputy Attorney-General Dina Zilber told the Fortress of Democracy NGO on Thursday.
The issue is controversial on multiple fronts.
First, the thrust of the protests is against Netanyahu and demanding he resign due to his impending public corruption trial.
Because of that background, the Blue and White Party extensively delayed Netanyahu from limiting mass protests until the country went into full lockdown mode and circumscribed the ban to only a few weeks.
Petitions have been filed to the High Court of Justice to strike down the limits on mass protests.
Second, the Attorney-General’s Office has been fighting a legal and public-relations war with Netanyahu to get him to sign off on a commitment not to intervene with law-enforcement appointments or legislation related to his trial.
Though Zilber explained that balancing public health with the right to protest was not among the issues Netanyahu must recuse himself from, Fortress of Democracy said such a position was willful ignorance to Netanyahu’s interest in cracking down on dissent related to the charges against him.
Zilber said the very nature of protests was that they are always against the government, and this did not mean that government officials lose the power to maintain public order or public health.
The High Court already signaled on Wednesday that it would not rush in to save the protests, declining to set a hearing date and only requiring the state to respond after Sukkot when the ban may already have expired or be close to expiring.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis must face the reality of the pandemic in order to stop it By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by