The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Education Ministry plan needs 7,500 teachers, ‘Corona Czar’ not consulted

To fully open the year, 50,000 additional teachers will be needed.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 3, 2020 18:00
Back to school (illustrative) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Back to school (illustrative)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The government approved the Education Ministry’s NIS 4.2 billion ‘Studying Safely’ plan, meant to ensure the school-year will start on September 1, on Sunday. 
Designed to offer flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic, the plan requires the government to recruit 50,000 teachers, ensure long-distance learning programs are available, and buy large amounts of disinfectant to ensure healthy conditions are kept during the school year.  
Greg John, an English language and literature teacher with 15-years of experience, told The Jerusalem Post that some remote teaching tools, like Google Class, were effective, but that COVID-19 had been very disruptive for the previous school-year.  
“The lack of face to face teaching was difficult,” he said. “You need to know where the kids are and how they are feeling.” 
He offered the example of a teacher not being sure if a student is doing badly because perhaps his parents are out of work, or because he didn’t feel like logging in to the Zoom class.  
“The students were very unhappy about the change,” he added, noting that “being able to use Instagram is not the same as being able to write well in a class or exam setting.”     
During the Sunday meeting, Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen asked Finance Minister Israel Katz, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Education Minister Yoav Gallant if the man charged with leading the national struggle to curb COVID-19, Ronni Gamzu, approved ‘Studying Safely.’ 
The three ministers said that the plan was created before Gamzu was appointed and that “they make decisions around here,” N12 reporter Yaron Avraham tweeted on Monday. 
John told the Post that, with one month before the school year opens, “we haven’t spoken about the process [how the year will look] yet as it’s unclear. Everything will be complicated, especially the timetable.”  
Under the ‘Studying Safely’ plan, fifth grade students and up will arrive at school at least twice a week and study in small groups to avoid COVID-19 infections. 
The smaller groups mean more teachers are needed to handle the workload, which is why the Education Ministry is recruiting 7,500 at this point with local councils employing 7,500 new teachers. To fully open the year, 50,000 additional teachers will be needed, the Marker reported on Sunday. Students at fourth grade or lower are meant to attend school from Sunday to Thursday. 
Civic-Studies teacher Yuval Mendelson, famous for a series of musical online clips in which he sings Hebrew ballads with the slogan “if you listen to me you’ll pass your exam”, told the Post the Education Ministry is not encouraging the teachers to examine ways to improve long-distance learning and that “the usual class discussion format does not work as well in the square-shape screen format of Zoom.” 
“This is a good opportunity for me to leave these old formats behind and seek new creative ways to keep my students engaged,” Mendelson said.  
For John, there’s a real danger that teens who are at risk will fall through the cracks if long-distance learning will become rigueur de jour.  
“The students who need the teachers to look after them face the biggest risk from losing that attention,” he said.   
He added: “We were told to go easy on the students during COVID-19 in terms of their work quality or handing out grades,” claiming that doing this indefinitely will “make having high standards hard.”  


Tags education school israel education education ministry back to school
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Let them in By JPOST EDITORIAL
Genet Dasa COVID-19 crisis makes ‘routine’ experience of minorities unbearable By GENET DASA
Susan Hattis Rolef Likud MK David Amsalem’s plenary performance By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Arye Gut Azerbaijan: a true and reliable strategic partner of Israel in the world By ARYE GUT
Ehud Eilam Israel and Hamas against PIJ By EHUD EILAM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon
Smoke rises from the disputed Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, Lebanon July 27, 2020.
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Why did a Four Star General land in Israel during a pandemic?
US Gen. Mark Milley visits Israel in July 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by