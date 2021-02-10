Israel not the reason Biden hasn't called Netanyahu. What is? - analysis

All those wondering why US President Joe Biden has still not called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more than three weeks after being sworn into office would do well to take a look at Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid’s Facebook page.

There, as the page’s banner photo, is a picture of a smiling Lapid in a light, chummy moment with Biden in what appears to be Biden’s office. The picture is somewhat fuzzy and it is not clear when it is from or what position Biden occupied when it was taken. But the message is clear: Lapid knows Biden and they get along just swimmingly.

Why hasn’t Biden called Netanyahu yet? Likely because he does not want to give Netanyahu anything similar to put on his Facebook page, or to use in the upcoming campaign.

In the 15 days prior to the April 2019 election , the first in this dizzying round of one election after another, Netanyahu pulled off an astounding trifecta: meetings with US president Donald Trump in Washington, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro in Jerusalem, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. And the message Trump, Bolsonaro and Putin all sent with those meetings was clear: “we like Netanyahu, we want Netanyahu.”

That is a message Netanyahu campaigned on in that election, as well as the two that came after in short measures. Or, as the prime minister’s campaign slogan ran for the September 2019 election, “Netanyahu, in a different league.”

This time Biden isn’t playing ball. The new US president will not do anything before the election that could be interpreted as interfering in the election or that could be used by Netanyahu to boost his campaign.

The Biden-Netanyahu non-call, which has spawned much speculation and been the subject of queries at a White House press conference and in interviews with top administration officials, is not – as some would argue – about Israel.

It is not a sign that the relationship between Israel and the US is no longer “special.” It is not a sign of Washington’s anger at Israel or trying to take it down a notch or recalibrate the relationship.

If it were about Israel, then Secretary of State Antony Blinken would not already have talked to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi not once, but twice; National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s third call in office would not have been to his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat; and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would not already have spoken with Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

No, all those calls show that Biden’s failure to phone yet is not about Israel; it’s about Netanyahu and the upcoming election, with Biden not wanting to do anything that might ease the prime minister’s path to victory.

And this should not really have taken anybody by surprise.

Netanyahu did manage to gingerly sidestep a trap former president Donald Trump set for him by asking in a video call just days before the US election in November whether “Sleepy Joe” – a reference to Biden – could have brokered the normalization of ties between Israel and Sudan. (Netanyahu’s diplomatic response: “Well, Mr. President, one thing I can tell you is we appreciate the help for peace from anyone in America.”)

But the prime minister did praise Trump on numerous occasions -- including in the months leading up to the American balloting -- as the best US president in history for Israel.

Israeli and US politicians have a long history of making clear whom they prefer in the other country’s elections. Then ambassador to the US Yitzhak Rabin make clear his preference for Richard Nixon over George McGovern in 1972; Bill Clinton made no bones he preferred Shimon Peres over Netanyahu in 1996; Netanyahu did little to hide his preference for Mitt Romney in 2012; and Barack Obama’s distaste for Netanyahu was widely known before the elections here in 2015. This type of interference has long been a feature of US-Israel relations, and all that really changes is how blatant that intervention becomes.

Biden’s people might argue that by not calling Netanyahu now the new president is merely trying to stay out of Israel’s campaign. But the the lack of a call has itself become a form of intervention, though no worse than Netanyahu's favorable comments about Trump during the US campaign.

Additional evidence that the current non-call is not about Israel, but rather about Netanyahu and the campaign, is the fact that Biden spoke with Netanyahu on November 20, just two weeks after he beat Trump. Biden had no problem talking to Netanyahu then, because that was a month before the Israeli government fell and new elections were called.

Biden could talk to Netanyahu then without the fear of it being used in the prime minister’s election campaign, because at that time there was no election campaign. That is not the case now, something which goes a long way toward explaining why such a call has not yet taken place.

If a call does come before the March 23 election – and it might because the president may want to talk to some Mideast leaders over the next six weeks, and will have a tough time doing that without also talking to Netanyahu – it will likely be perfunctory in order to prevent the Netanyahu camp from making political hay out of it.

Biden, it seems, can live with a picture of himself in the banner photo on Lapid's Facebook page. Chances are that seeing himself used somehow in Netanyahu's campaign would thrill him much less.

It’s the elections, stupid.