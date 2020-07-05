The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Finance minister drafting economic plan until vaccine ready

“The coronavirus unfortunately does not intend to leave us,” Katz said.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 5, 2020 11:19
Israel's Finance Minister Israel Katz
Israel's Finance Minister Israel Katz
(photo credit: SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Finance Minister Israel Katz is working on a new economic plan for dealing with the impact of the coronavirus on the economy for the year ahead, he revealed to the Ma’ariv newspaper’s OECD Conference on Sunday.
“The coronavirus unfortunately does not intend to leave us,” Katz said. “That is why I am working on a plan for the next year, until there is a chance for a vaccine that could be developed and ready to be implemented.”
Meanwhile, Katz said he intends to take more steps to help the unemployed and self-employed who have been hit hard by the virus.
Katz said that he would take the advice of the professionals in his ministry and pass a new state budget by September and then another budget at the beginning of 2021, despite the coalition agreement with Blue and White, which calls for a two-year budget.
Blue and White has threatened a coalition crisis if the agreement is not honored. Katz urged Blue and White’s leaders not to try to score political points at the expense of the public that wants economic stability.
“I am in favor of keeping the government together,” he said. “It would be irresponsible now to decide what will happen next year. I have no interest in a political crisis.”


