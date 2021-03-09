Gantz: Coronavirus is far from being over, we need to act responsibly

“If we are not careful,” Gantz said, “we will not be celebrating Leil Hasseder [ Passover eve] together.”

Gantz was touring the Home Front Command’s Alon Command Center in Ramle on Tuesday. During the visit, the defense minister held assessment meetings with IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, Home Front Command head Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin and the incoming Alon Command Center chief Col. Reli Margalit.

Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview to Fox News that COVID-19 is “behind us.”

In a statement that seemed like an answer to this remark, Gantz said that the activity of the Alon Command Center “will continue for a long period of time… The battle against corona is not over. There are no end [of corona] celebrations. There is still more hard and thorough work to do, so we can actually go into a real corona routine life,” he said.

Gantz continued by saying that “there are still the issues of recovering the education system and returning school days [to the students]. The Home Front Command has prepared a comprehensive plan to provide assistance to the education system, and we will act to return school day to the youth and the children in Israel while compensating the teachers.

“I am sure that the teachers of Israel will join this national and social important effort,” Gantz said.

