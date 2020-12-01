Gantz’s dilemma: Fight now or hope luck will shine once again - analysis

The bill Yesh Atid is bringing on Wednesday to disperse the Knesset looks as if it was tailor-made for Benny Gantz.The vote will be on a preliminary reading of the bill. There are still three more readings that need to pass before the Knesset disperses, a process that can be dragged out for weeks. This is classic Gantz – drag things out, wait, remain in a holding pattern and hope that something comes your way.The truth is that for most of his career this strategy worked. In July 2009, Gantz was serving as the IDF military attaché in Washington DC looking at retirement. Then-defense minister Ehud Barak wanted Yoav Gallant to be the deputy chief of staff and then-chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi wanted Gadi Eisenkot. In the end, as a compromise, they chose Gantz.Fast forward to 2011 when just months after retiring and hanging up his uniform, Gantz was called back to the IDF to serve as chief of staff after the appointment of Gallant had to be rescinded.In both cases, Gantz did not expect to get the job. In both cases he did by pure luck, a method that has kind of been the story of his political career. When he decided in 2018 to run for political office, he initially believed that if he squeezed out enough seats, he could be defense minister in a Benjamin Netanyahu-led government. Becoming prime minister was not even an option at that initial stage.But that changed and today Gantz faces a dilemma the likes of which he has only once before needed to consider when he split from Yair Lapid in April: Does he go down now fighting and hope that a fight wins him back some votes or does he hold out and hope that the luck that made him chief of staff will once again shine his way?
It is a dilemma with bad options for Gantz. On the one hand, if he orders his Blue and White Party to support dispersal of the Knesset he might feel like he is taking the reins for the first time in this government but in reality, he is simply following the lead set by his former partner Lapid, who has placed the bill on the parliament's agenda.If, on the other hand, he orders the party to vote against dispersion or to abstain, he will be seen as once again caving to Netanyahu.Deep down, Gantz would prefer to hold out and see if Netanyahu will agree to pass a budget and let the Blue and White leader became prime minister per their rotation agreement. The problem is that he knows there is almost no chance that this will ever happen. Netanyahu has already made this clear, saying just recently that a rotation was not certain.What has Gantz concerned is the narrative Netanyahu is already pushing – that he is in favor of unity and Gantz, by supporting elections, is opposed. The former IDF commander fears that this version will stick and that the public will believe Netanyahu even though he was the one who undermined this government from its first day in office.Gantz's fears are not unfounded. After more than a million people voted for Netanyahu in three different elections despite his indictment and trial, Gantz should be worried that a similar result will come again.With that said, Gantz should remember the slogan he used when joining politics in December 2018 - "Israel before all."If he still feels that way, then he would know that now is the time to bring down this government which has been a colossal failure from the get go. Israel doesn't have a budget despite being in the throes of a severe economic crisis; Israel is failing to contain the coronavirus due to political games; and Israel is more polarized today than ever in recent history.If Israel is before all, then Gantz already knows what is right.