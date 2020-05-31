Gideon Sa'ar: Do not make Norwegian Law permanent

Key legislation advanced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government should be enacted only for the current Knesset and not permanently, Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar told the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee on Sunday.The Expanded Norwegian Law would enable five ministers in Blue and White and two in other coalition parties to quit the Knesset and be replaced by the next candidates on each party’s list. If the ministers quit the cabinet, they could return to the Knesset at the expense of the new MKs. It would give new MKs in factions that have split 24 hours to decide which one to join. The legislation could allow candidates of Yesh Atid and Telem, which are in the opposition, to instead join Blue and White in the coalition, solving the problem of Blue and White not having enough MKs who are not ministers to do the party's legislative work in the Knesset. "The political aspects that are the basis of the bill cannot be ignored," Sa'ar told a meeting of the committee, saying that the current political needs may not apply to future Knessets, and therefore should not be set into permanent law.The committee's legal adviser, Gur Bligh, made a similar suggestion. When a smaller version of the bill was passed for the 20th Knesset, it applied only to that Knesset. But the head of the Law Committee, UTJ MK Yaakov Asher, who himself entered the 20th Knesset thanks to the bill in 2016, said it should be permanent. Sa'ar said that with "a very large government," such a bill could add balance, help the legislative branch oversee the executive and strengthen the Knesset’s ability to legislate.
Opposition MKs took turns blasting the bill. Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) said it was unfair that more Blue and White candidates would enter the Knesset than other parties, that it would apply to deputy ministers, and that the MKs who would enter the Knesset could be replaced by the ministers who quit for them if they rebel."This bill is the result of a cynical, wasteful, improper political deal," said Meretz MK Yair Golan. "No honest and clean MK could support this bill."
