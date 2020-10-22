Gila Gamliel: Reports aimed at assassinating me politically

Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel defended herself on Thursday from charges that she violated coronavirus restrictions by traveling to Tiberias from her Tel Aviv home, contracted COVID-19 at a synagogue on Yom Kippur and lied to Health Ministry epidemiologists.Gamliel was cleared of all charges this week by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit. Reports in Haaretz were proven incorrect by Mandelblit's ruling. In her first interview since the incident, Gamliel told Channel 13 political correspondent Sefi Ovadia that the reports against her had "court martialed" her. She blamed the reports on polluting companies she worked against in her ministry."They tried to assassinate me politically to stop my reforms," Gamliel said. She called her decision to go synagogue "bad judgment" and said it "looked bad" but that there were fewer than five women at the synagogue and she had not violated the law.