The Jerusalem Post's managing editor David Brinn talks to Blue & White MK Alon Tal about his ambitious agenda as a first-time Knesset member to combat climate control and push Israel to a greener future.
Tal, from Raleigh, North Carolina, has enjoyed an illustrious career ahead of joining the current Knesset as a leading environmental activist and an accomplished academic, most recently as chair of the department of Public Policy at Tel Aviv University.
He unpacks Israel's recent announcement that it plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% from 2015 levels by 2050, calling it "the best of times and the worst of times." And he explains why the country known for its innovation and start-up ingenuity hasn't kept pace with the rest of the Western world with its environmental awareness.