Shviki currently serves as the chief of staff at the Jewish Agency for Israel, where he worked alongside incoming President Isaac Herzog . He was also Herzog's chief of staff when Herzog was the head of the opposition.

"For 15 years, Eyal has been in my corner," Herzog said. "He finds favor and is gracious towards people, and certainly in my eyes, before G-d."

Shviki was also part of the Senior Management Team at the Jewish Agency, which Herzog noted works around the clock to support the needs of Jewish communities in 66 countries.

Shviki will be responsible for overseeing the Residence's staff, which hosts receptions and public events that attract dignitaries from across Israel and around the world.

The current director-general of the President's Residence is Harel Tubi.

