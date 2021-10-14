The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Jewish Agency needs woman chair because 'it's 2021' - Cotler-Wunsh

Michal Colter-Wunsh was born in Jerusalem but raised in Canada and moved back to Israel with the help of the Jewish Agency that she now wants to run. 

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 14, 2021 19:56
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Former Knesset member Michal Cotler-Wunsh wants to be chosen by the Jewish Agency selection committee, because of her successful track record at implementing her life mission of removing hurdles for immigrants, healing the Israel-Diaspora rift and speaking the language of rights to address antisemitism.
But in the wake of the scandal caused by former agency candidate Elazar Stern boasting that he shredded anonymous complaints in the IDF, Cotler-Wunsh adds another reason the committee should pick her: "It's 2021- I think it's obvious that it's time." 
It is no coincidence that in that statement, Cotler-Wunsh recalled the famous explanation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of why half his cabinet ministers are women. Colter-Wunsh was born in Jerusalem but raised in Canada and moved back to Israel with the help of the Jewish Agency that she now wants to run. 
"After all the chairs of the agency until now were men, it couldn't hurt if there is a woman, not just because she's a woman," she said. "All the women candidates are qualified, and may the best woman win. Being a woman is one more piece. It's about viewpoint diversity. Having female leadership signals change, which the agency is looking for." 
Cotler-Wunsh stressed that such a decision should not be reactive following Stern's scandal. She said Jewish organizations are sorely lacking in female leadership. 
View of the Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem, (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90) View of the Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem, (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
"Female leaders have proven time and time again that they bring different traits to their leadership, including being more collaborative," she said. "This is key to reaching out to the younger generation and engaging them. 
Cotler-Wunsh is one of five women seeking the post, along with Jerusalem deputy mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahum, ANU museum director Irina Nevzlin, former Diaspora affairs minister Omer Yankelevich and Bar-Ilan University law professor Yafa Zilbershatz. Three men remain in the race: Former MKs Danny Danon, Uzi Dayan and Michael Oren. 
Following Stern's departure, the government is looking for a new candidate to support. Cotler-Wunsh said she could be that candidate, because she knows the hallways of the ministries and the Knesset, and because she has proven that she can cooperate across party lines. She left Blue and White and is currently not affiliated with any party.
"It is important that the agency head not be affiliated with only one political voice, because political affiliation is divisive," she said. "I have the ability to transcend religious and secular and political divides, because I am not affiliated with a sector, or with one party or another. I have no problem speaking to everyone. I grew up in a pluralistic community. It doesn't matter what shul I pray in, because I don't judge others' personal practice." 
Cotler-Wunsh is currently the head of NefeshB’Nefesh's Institute for Aliya Strategy and Policy, which aims to identify and advance constructive long-term policy and legislation changes relating to immigration, absorption and integration of Olim. She is also a senior adviser to the Jewish Federations of North America, where her role is to identify, initiate and engage with JFNA stakeholders, leadership and communities across North America and to challenge paradigms, critically examine relationships and design strategies, enabling a meaningful renewal of the covenant between Israel and North American Jewry.  
She is close to former agency head Natan Sharansky, who came to her maiden speech at the Knesset. She also spoke to former agency chairman and current President Isaac Herzog as she contemplated running.
Ahead of her formal interview for the post, she met each member of the selection committee individually. She said she has complete faith in them selecting the best candidate at this time.  
"The Jewish Agency is the most important platform to bridge, heal and reshape the relationship paradigm between Israel and Diaspora," she said. "We need to level the playing field and ensure it is a two-way bridge, which involves teaching Israeli decision-makers to take into account the Diaspora's needs. I am part of the living bridge, and that's a tremendous responsibility to ensure that what matters does not get lost in translation. The agency must unite Israel and world Jewry at this urgent time in our history. It can be a tremendous agent for change."   


Tags Jewish Agency women canada
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Time to focus on investing in Israel's Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

The world is waking up to Iran’s drone threat

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
4

Antibody levels decrease after two doses of Pfizer vaccine - study

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
5

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by