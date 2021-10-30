Joint List MK Aida Touma-Suleiman, chair of the Committee for the Advancement of Women and Gender Equality, introduced a bill that would enforce electronic supervision on violent men, which passed a preliminary reading on Wednesday.

The proposal was passed after coordination with the Public Security Minister, Omer Bar-Lev and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

Suleiman had been trying to promote the bill for years but has been rejected multiple times, though she has recently promised to advance the law quickly this time.

"The intention of this bill is to give back to women," said Suleiman , "especially those who are in danger and feel as if they have lost control of their security.

"We want to give women the opportunity to regain control of their lives. This law is one step ahead in advancing the protection of damaged women," she continued.

Protesters gather in Tel Aviv to protest the rising domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)