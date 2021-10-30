The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Joint List MK introduces bill to install electronic supervision on violent partners

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 30, 2021 06:00
MKS MOSSI RAZ and Aida Touma-Suleiman are seen at the Knesset event they organized: ‘After 54 years: Between occupation and apartheid.’ (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
MKS MOSSI RAZ and Aida Touma-Suleiman are seen at the Knesset event they organized: ‘After 54 years: Between occupation and apartheid.’
Joint List MK Aida Touma-Suleiman, chair of the Committee for the Advancement of Women and Gender Equality, introduced a bill that would enforce electronic supervision on violent men, which passed a preliminary reading on Wednesday.
The proposal was passed after coordination with the Public Security Minister, Omer Bar-Lev and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar.
Suleiman had been trying to promote the bill for years but has been rejected multiple times, though she has recently promised to advance the law quickly this time.
"The intention of this bill is to give back to women," said Suleiman, "especially those who are in danger and feel as if they have lost control of their security.
"We want to give women the opportunity to regain control of their lives. This law is one step ahead in advancing the protection of damaged women," she continued.
Protesters gather in Tel Aviv to protest the rising domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)Protesters gather in Tel Aviv to protest the rising domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Suleiman is also known to support the LGBT community, and stated last year that "gay rights are human rights."


