Joint List MKs to be sworn in on Monday

Bills submitted to take alternate PM post from Gantz.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 11, 2021 15:53
Joint list party member Ahmad Tibi speaks during a press conference presenting the Joint list hebrew election campaign in Tel Aviv, February 23, 2021. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Joint list party member Ahmad Tibi speaks during a press conference presenting the Joint list hebrew election campaign in Tel Aviv, February 23, 2021.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin will permit the swearing in of Joint List MKs on Monday, after punishing them for using Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony of the Knesset to make statements attacking Israel.
Four Joint List MKs, starting with Balad head Sami Abou Shehadeh, used their turn to swear allegiance to the state to instead express their commitment to fighting what they termed Israel's racism, occupation and apartheid. 
Levin immediately told them that their swearing in would not count because they did not use the proper wording. Knesset legal adviser Sharon Afek ruled that Levin had legal grounds to deprive the four MKs on financial and parliamentary benefits coming to them as MKs.
While the Joint List MKs later asked Levin to be sworn in again that night, he took his time in approving the request and was accused of unfairly using his post to make his own statement against them.
But sources close to Levin revealed that the alleged police brutality against Joint List MK Ofer Cassif and the positive media coverage he received afterward persuaded him that he could not hold back allowing Cassif and his colleagues to be sworn in on Monday.
The first bills submitted by the new Knesset included legislation sponsored by Likud and Religious Zionist Party MKs aiming to cancel the Alternate Prime Minister Law that could bring Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to power in November. The law says that Gantz and Netanyahu would switch roles on November 17, unless a different government is sworn in before then.
"We are currently in a political stalemate that no one knows how long will last," said MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party), who submited one of the bills. "Israeli citizens cannot be taken hostage by the quarrels of the party leaders. The bill that I am bringing forward to abolish the 'rotation government' would make sure that the government can handle its affairs even during the political transition period.
Noting the fight between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz that has stymied key government decisions, Rothman said "vaccinations, appointments of cabinet members and economic plans to solve the issue of unemployment should not wait on the sidelines while political chaos rules."
Gantz responded that it was Netanyahu, not him, who is trying to initiate a fifth election in just over two years and must be replaced.
"We cannot remain hostages of Netanyahu's trial," Gantz told Blue and White activists at a rally over the weekend. "We must embark on a new path. That is the obligation of every party in the bloc that wants change."


Tags Knesset arabs Joint List
