The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Justice Minister Nissenkorn to legal establishment: I will be your wall

180 degree U-turn from Ohana

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 18, 2020 20:01
AVI NISSENKORN (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
AVI NISSENKORN
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In his inauguration ceremony as justice minister on Monday, Avi Nissenkorn made it clear that he would back the legal establishment, telling them “Now, I am your wall.
“You will get all of the backing you need so you can do your professional work for the public independently and with pride,” he continued, proclaiming polar opposite messages from outgoing justice minister Amir Ohana.
Ohana, in both his inauguration ceremony in summer 2019 and his outgoing speech, emphasized the need to perform surgery on the courts and the prosecution to roll back their interference in government and Knesset business.
In contrast, Nissenkorn said that his three cardinal principles would be “guarding democracy, guarding the rule of law and increasing the public faith in the legal establishment.”
Though Ohana always paid lip-service to the idea of wanting to enhance public faith in the legal establishment by reforming it, Nissenkorn took a not-so-veiled shot at this approach, commenting that, “no law enforcement or other system is free from error. It is OK to criticize… but it cannot be a basis to delegitimize.”
He added that: “The resilience of the courts is the basis of the resilience for the State of Israel as a democracy.”
Nissenkorn also emphasized that he would pursue policies to improve socio-economic justice for the weaker sectors of society, something that connects to his background as former head of the Histadrut National Labor Union.
Besides Nissenkorn, Ohana and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit were mostly polite to each other, even complimenting each other for a fluid and positive working relationship during the corona period.
The two only made small references to their disagreements, despite the fact that their almost constant battles broke onto the front page of almost every news outlet, leaving each side bruised with some public defeats and neither side satisfied.
Their last fight – over Mandelblit’s ending the term of Ohana’s candidate for temporary state attorney on May 1 – was illustrative.
Ohana forced Dan Eldad on Mandelblit as his deputy for three months, but only after an extended delay – and the attorney-general forced Eldad out of office despite, his desire to continue for at least another six months.
Subsequent to the ceremony, Nissenkorn held his first working meetings separately with both Mandelblit and with High Court President Esther Hayut.


Tags justice ministry Amir Ohana Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's largest-ever government: Over the top, excessive and indulgent By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak The farce and failure of Netanyahu’s latest antics – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Who defeated the Nazis? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. The message of Lag Ba'omer is that we can recreate the world anew By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by