Knesset committee limits Palestinian citizenship and entry into Israel

Out of 22,000 requests, 9,200 had been approved, 3,600 received temporary residence and others were refused

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 1, 2020 19:24
An empty Knesset Plenum (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The first step taken by the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in its first meeting was to join the Knesset Interior Committee in advancing a one-year extension of the Law on Citizenship and Entry into Israel.
The law prevents Palestinians and residents of Arab countries from moving into Israel by marrying Israelis. It was enacted in 2003 after terrorist attacks were committed during the Second Intifada by Palestinians who had married into Israeli families. As an emergency regulation, it must be extended every year. 
A representative of the Population Authority told the committee that there had been an average of 800 family reunification requests a year over the past decade but it had risen to 1,000 annually over the past two years. Out of 22,000 requests, 9,200 had been approved, 3,600 received temporary residence and others were refused due to security concerns, because of a criminal record, bigamy and other reasons. 
In the stormy meeting a representative of the Prime Minister's Office said the extension was necessary.
"Their connection to the Palestinians makes them more sensitive to what is happening on the Palestinian front," the representative said. "Because there is an explosive situation in Judea, Samaria and Gaza right now, we see these people as being more likely to aid terrorists."
The decision of the committee must still to a vote in the plenum.
The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee will deal with extending more emergency measures on Tuesday.


