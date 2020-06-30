Knesset c'tee approves reinstating Shin Bet coronavirus surveillance

Rounds of procedural votes had already successfully gone through multiple levels of processes at the Knesset and the reinstatement was originally expected to pass Monday night, but it was touch and go until late Tuesday afternoon as to whether the vote would go through Tuesday or as late as next week.

The new authorization for the program was for 21 days, which is supposed to give the Knesset Intelligence Subcommittee time to finish debating and approving a long-term bill to regulate the issue.

For the next 21 days, the Shin Bet surveillance can be activated either for s specific infected person who the Health Ministry is having difficulty tracking, or for broader use anytime that the number of infections the day before rose to at least 200 persons.

Committee chairman Zvi Hauser said that despite misgivings, he was moved to action by the 700 new infections announced on Tuesday.

Hauser did highlight that the power to extend Shin Bet surveillance for 90 days was put off to be part of the debate about the long-term bill.

Restoring the program is a victory for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite opposition from Shin Bet director Nadav Argaman and most of the members of the opposition, including former IDF deputy chief of staff and current Meretz MK Yair Golan.

Netanyahu and his allies have portrayed the dilemma as choosing between the lesser of two evils: sacrificing some privacy to Shin Bet surveillance or being compelled to lock down the country’s economy again.

The prime minister can also request that the Knesset widen use of Shin Bet surveillance in extraordinary circumstances.

The Knesset vote also completes a rapid turnaround in what has proved to be a three-stage coronavirus era drama dating back to mid-March.

From mid-March to June 9, the Shin Bet tracked citizens infected with the coronavirus over the objections of Argaman and civil society NGOs.

According to the Health Ministry, around a third of the then-16,000 infected persons were discovered by the Shin Bet’s cellphone tracking technology and would not have been discovered by other available means.

Other supporters of the program, like Yamina’s Ayelet Shaked, have said the program never should have stopped and that privacy pails in importance to saving lives and keeping the economy open by keeping infection rates under control.

Opponents to the program, like Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar have slammed the program as destroying Israeli democracy.

At hearings over the issue on Monday, Avidar, Golan and former IDF Maj.-Gen. and current Yesh Atid MK Orna Barbivai said that the government was using dishonest scare tactics and “defrauding the public” to press forward with the program.

They noted that the number of people on ventilators in Israel is still falling, despite rising infection rates, and that the volume of deaths from coronavirus in Israel is still relatively small.

Further, they lambasted the government for undermining alternatives.

Avidar accused the Health Ministry of lying about its commitment to human epidemiological studies since an official told the committee that around 400 nurses were tracking infections, when in fact only 23 nurses are currently working on the issue.

In addition, Golan said that the Israeli population was mature enough to use the Magen 2 voluntary cellphone-tracking application and Bluetooth to combat coronavirus without needing the Shin Bet.

He said that when he was in charge of the Home Front Command, the population could be rallied to partner with the government if there was proper top-down messaging.

Hauser has tried to strike a middle ground over the last several weeks, including allowing the Shin Bet program to expire on June 9 and keeping the current extension to three weeks.

However, Avidar accused Hauser of essentially caving in to Netanyahu when the cards were down and said that any of Hauser’s limits on the program did not count for much.

At one point, Hauser said that the purpose of the bill and the surveillance was “to protect citizens” from coronavirus and strike a balance with civil liberties, but Barbivai interjected, “No! It’s against citizens.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee extended for 12 months the authority of the Israel Prisons Service (IPS) to hold parole board hearings on requests for early release from prison by videoconference.

The IPS has said it does not have facilities set up for parole board hearings that would comply with social distancing requirements.