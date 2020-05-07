Knesset passes bill for formation of new government

The Knesset plenum passed into law one of the two bills required for the formation of a new government on Thursday morning by a vote of 72 to 36. The plenum must still pass separately a new Basic Law and additional amendments for Blue and White to be able to recommend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government by Thursday night's deadline to prevent a fourth election. The law that passed would enable Netanyahu to remain prime minister for a year and half, followed by Gantz. It also cancels an existing law limiting the number of ministers that can be appointed.The plenum had stopped voting at 10 p.m. Wednesday night after the opposition withdrew 1000 amendments in a parliamentary move to catch the coalition unprepared. The coalition then chose to go back to the committee preparing the bill and fix a clause about how many MKs would be needed to extend the government's term from three years to four or four and a half. According to the pre-existing law, it was 80, and after the bill passes, it will be 70.The opposition has been limited to 400 amendments in the plenum, which is expected to enable the final bills to be pass by Thursday night's deadline and allow a new government to be sworn in next Wednesday.