Knesset votes down parent labeling bill

The Knesset voted 48 to 25 on Wednesday to reject a bill that would change how parents are labeled on government forms.The bill, sponsored by Yesh Atid MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu, would have changed the parent options on the forms from mother and father to parent one and parent two.Blue and White, which supports the bill but could not vote for it due to coalition discipline. All Blue and White MKs absented themselves from the vote, except for Blue and White faction chairman Eitan Ginsburg, who voted for it.Ginsburg voted for the bill, which is intended to help same sex parents. Ginsburg, like Lahav Hertzanu, is gay.Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid dared Blue and White Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn to "follow his conscience" and back the bill.But Nissenkorn said he could only vote for bills endorsed by his Ministerial Committee on Legislation, even though the committee has not met in weeks.The legislation was intended to embarrass