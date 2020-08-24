The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Lapid: Budget delay proves Netanyahu failed

Liberman compares Gantz to Chamberlain

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 24, 2020 15:18
MK Yair Lapid, Leader of the Opposition and Chair of Yesh Atid-Telem in conversation with Yaakov Katz (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
MK Yair Lapid, Leader of the Opposition and Chair of Yesh Atid-Telem in conversation with Yaakov Katz
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
The budget deadline extension bill that is set to pass on Monday night is proof that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's term until now has been unsuccessful, opposition leader Yair Lapid said in a meeting of his Yesh Atid-Telem faction on Monday.
"For 100 days Netanyahu failed," Lapid said. "He failed in his management of the economy, failed in his management of the government and so today he's getting a prize – another 120 days of failure. Another 120 days without a budget."
Lapid said that during an extreme health and economic crisis, it was wrong of the government to delay the budget's passage by 120 days. But he said Netanyahu did accomplish one thing this term.
"He's managed to destroy poor Blue and White, who made the mistake of believing him, of thinking he cares about something other than himself," Lapid said. "They signed an agreement meant to fix the fact that Netanyahu ignored the previous agreement they signed with him. They forgot the first rule of partnership: If your partner cheated you once, he'll cheat you again."
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman lashed out at Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.
"He has proven to be more Chamberlain than Chamberlain," Liberman said. "He will end up with both elections and shame and will be erased from the political history of the State of Israel."
Both opposition factions will vote against the budget deadline extension bill.


