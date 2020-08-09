Likud denies that Modi'in mayor aims to form party to trick voters

to form a new socioeconomic party ahead of the next election, in order to take votes of centrists who do not like

Bibas is close to Netanyahu and has served as his campaign chairman. He has become powerful as the head of the Union of Local Authorities in Israel.

The reports said the goal of the party would be to woo voters who cast ballots for Blue and White in the past three elections. It would be modeled after the socioeconomic Kulanu Party that won 10 seats in 2015, attracting the support of anti-Netanyahu voters, but then joined a Netanyahu-led government.

Yediot Aharonot called it a “straw party” and quoted a source in Likud saying that Netanyahu intends to use Bibas to obtain a majority in the Knesset, because he cannot rely on the current parties in the Center-Right bloc.

Bibas told Hebrew media outlets that the reports were “irrelevant,” because there is no upcoming election. His spokeswoman tried to reach him all day on Sunday in an effort to confirm the reports but did not succeed.

A Likud spokesman told The Jerusalem Post that the reports in the media were incorrect.