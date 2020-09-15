Litzman resignation takes effect

At noon on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially lost the first minister in his cabinet since his government was formed, when Housing and Construction Minister Ya'acov Litzman's resignation took effect.Litzman (United Torah Judaism) announced that he was resigning from the coalition, writing in his resignation letter that he believed Netanyahu intended from the start to have a full lockdown during the holidays out of a lack of appreciation for religious observance, in comparison to other issues that are not being harmed in the fight against coronavirus. "My heart is with the thousands of Jews who come to synagogue once a year and this year won't come at all due to the lockdown," Litzman wrote. "I warned against a lockdown during the holidays in every possible forum and emphasized that if there is a need for a full lockdown, it should not wait for a rise of infection to get to this pace."He said a closure should have been carried out a month ago and not during the High Holy Days. He added that when he made his original plea to coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu, the commissioner denied that this was his intention. Litzman said that in retrospect he was proven correct."That is why I cannot continue to serve as a minister, and I decided to resign from the government and return to the Knesset," he concluded.Via the Norwegian Law, Litzman quit the Knesset and was replaced by the next candidate on the UTJ list, Eliyahu Baruchi, who will automatically leave the Knesset when Litzman's resignation letter becomes official."I am very sorry about the decision of Minister Litzman to step down," Netanyahu said at the start of the meeting. "I really value Ya'acov Litzman, but I also respect his decision. Nonetheless, we need to continue to make decisions on behalf of the State of Israel." cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });