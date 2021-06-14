Meet Gilat Bennett, Israel's new first lady

Incumbent Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's wife Gilat Bennett was born in Jerusalem in 1977 to a secular family and grew up in Kfar Uriah. She attended the Hebrew University Secondary School (Leyada) for high school, served in the IDF as an educational NCO at the Paratroopers Memorial Site and later studied French cuisine. She is currently a confectioner as well as a guide and educator on parenting. Here is a glimpse into the life of the new first lady.
ChildhoodGilat grew up in Moshav Kfar Uriah, close to Beit Shemesh. Her parents and family are secular. She attended Leyada and served in the Paratroopers Brigade as an educational NCO. There, as a 20 year old, she met Naftali Bennett, then a student at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a reserve officer in the Maglan commando unit, when she invited him to lecture to the soldiers.
The FamilyGilat, 22, and Naftali, 27, were married a year later. Gilat has said that "I was the only one among my friends who was married at 22, but Naftali was observant, so there was no choice." The couple initially lived in Jerusalem, and then moved to a settlement in the West Bank. They currently live in Ra'anana, and have four children: Yoni, David, Avigail, and Michal.
CareerBennett studied culinary arts at a French culinary institute in New York and became a pastry chef. She completed her studies during the years that Naftali worked at the hi-tech start-up Cyota. She also studied parental counseling at the Adler Institute, and today works mostly in this capacity. In a special interview on NRG, Bennett revealed that she herself was a parent who often turned to professional guidance, and therefore wanted to pass on her knowledge to others.
OpinionsGilat Bennett is known, along with her husband, as a right-wing ideologue. On a number of occasions she made comments against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In 2019, she even wrote that Netanyahu was corrupt, and accused him of being unable to take on Hamas in Gaza. She also harshly criticized him during the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Netanyahu was leading the nation to an "economic Holocaust." In the past, reports indicated that Sara Netanyahu, the outgoing first lady, had searched for problematic information in order to smear Gilat. A number of items appeared with Bennett dressed "indecently," wearing spaghetti-strap tops and tight-fitting pants, even though she had proclaimed in 2016 that she was observant. In addition, the former PM's office spread the word that Bennett had worked as a pastry chef in a restaurant that served non-kosher food. Bennett also sparred with attorney and current Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, which nearly ended up in court. Ben-Gvir sued Bennett for NIS 250,000 for libel, after she wrote on Facebook that the MK's followers' behavior was "criminal and disgusting." The two settled the dispute outside the court.Gilat has remained indifferent to these clashes, saying that "this is politics, and there is nothing that can be done." In addition, for those who are interested, she does not have a connection to Ayelet Shaked, who according to mutual friends is considered Naftali's "work friend."
