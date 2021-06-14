The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Meet Gilat Bennett, Israel's new first lady

She grew up secular, yet married the observant Naftali Bennet at 22. She is a right-wing ideologue, but clashed with Sarah Netanyahu. Everything you need to know about the new PM's wife

By MAARIV ONLINE  
JUNE 14, 2021 17:57
Right-wing chairman and candidate for prime minister, Naftali Bennett, now votes in Raanana accompanied by his wife Gilat (photo credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG)
Right-wing chairman and candidate for prime minister, Naftali Bennett, now votes in Raanana accompanied by his wife Gilat
(photo credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG)
Incumbent Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's wife Gilat Bennett was born in Jerusalem in 1977 to a secular family and grew up in Kfar Uriah. She attended the Hebrew University Secondary School (Leyada) for high school, served in the IDF as an educational NCO at the Paratroopers Memorial Site and later studied French cuisine. She is currently a confectioner as well as a guide and educator on parenting.
Here is a glimpse into the life of the new first lady.

Childhood

Gilat grew up in Moshav Kfar Uriah, close to Beit Shemesh. Her parents and family are secular. She attended Leyada and served in the Paratroopers Brigade as an educational NCO. There, as a 20 year old, she met Naftali Bennett, then a student at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a reserve officer in the Maglan commando unit, when she invited him to lecture to the soldiers.

The Family

Gilat, 22, and Naftali, 27, were married a year later. Gilat has said that "I was the only one among my friends who was married at 22, but Naftali was observant, so there was no choice." The couple initially lived in Jerusalem, and then moved to a settlement in the West Bank. They currently live in Ra'anana, and have four children: Yoni, David, Avigail, and Michal.

Career

Bennett studied culinary arts at a French culinary institute in New York and became a pastry chef. She completed her studies  during the years that Naftali worked at the hi-tech start-up Cyota. She also studied parental counseling at the Adler Institute, and today works mostly in this capacity. In a special interview on NRG, Bennett revealed that she herself was a parent who often turned to professional guidance, and therefore wanted to pass on her knowledge to others.

Opinions

Gilat Bennett is known, along with her husband, as a right-wing ideologue. On a number of occasions she made comments against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In 2019, she even wrote that Netanyahu was corrupt, and accused him of being unable to take on Hamas in Gaza. She also harshly criticized him during the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Netanyahu was leading the nation to an "economic Holocaust."
In the past, reports indicated that Sara Netanyahu, the outgoing first lady, had searched for problematic information in order to smear Gilat. A number of items appeared with Bennett dressed "indecently," wearing spaghetti-strap tops and tight-fitting pants, even though she had proclaimed in 2016 that she was observant. In addition, the former PM's office spread the word that Bennett had worked as a pastry chef in a restaurant that served non-kosher food.
Bennett also sparred with attorney and current Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, which nearly ended up in court. Ben-Gvir sued Bennett for NIS 250,000 for libel, after she wrote on Facebook that the MK's followers' behavior was "criminal and disgusting." The two settled the dispute outside the court.
Gilat has remained indifferent to these clashes, saying that "this is politics, and there is nothing that can be done." In addition, for those who are interested, she does not have a connection to Ayelet Shaked, who according to mutual friends is considered Naftali's "work friend." 


Tags Naftali Bennett Sara Netanyahu prime minister
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must recognize Netanyahu's achievements despite his flaws - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by