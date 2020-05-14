The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Miki Haimovich will not be minister

Haimovich has focused on environmental issues, but the Likud insisted on keeping the Environmental Protection portfolio because of the Likud's opposition to Haimovich's views.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 14, 2020 11:06
Blue and White MK Miki Haimovich asked for her seat in the Knesset’s plenum to be replaced with one not upholstered with leather (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Blue and White MK Miki Haimovich asked for her seat in the Knesset’s plenum to be replaced with one not upholstered with leather
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The highest-ranking woman in Blue and White, MK Miki Haimovich, will not be a minister at the start of the government being formed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Thursday night.
Gantz met with Haimovich on Thursday morning and offered her ministerial posts, but she told him she preferred to head the Knesset's Interior and Environmental Affairs Committee.
Gantz appointed MK Alon Schuster as Agriculture Minister on Thursday morning. Schuster is a farmer from Kibbutz Mefalsim and former mayor of the Shaar Hanegev regional council.


