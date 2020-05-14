Miki Haimovich will not be minister

The highest-ranking woman in Blue and White, MK Miki Haimovich, will not be a minister at the start of the government being formed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Thursday night.Gantz met with Haimovich on Thursday morning and offered her ministerial posts, but she told him she preferred to head the Knesset's Interior and Environmental Affairs Committee. Haimovich, a former news anchor, has focused on environmental issues, but the Likud insisted on keeping the Environmental Protection portfolio because of the Likud's opposition to Haimovich's views.Gantz appointed MK Alon Schuster as Agriculture Minister on Thursday morning. Schuster is a farmer from Kibbutz Mefalsim and former mayor of the Shaar Hanegev regional council.